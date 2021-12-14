The History of Cricket: From Creation to Today

What do you associate English teen movies with? You can find scenes of cricket in almost every one of them. The game has become very popular among young people. Many clubs open today and teams are formed to achieve lofty goals. Fans of this game also like to read the news cricket portals, where a lot of interesting and current information can be found. And despite such passion for the game, not everyone knows the history of its origin and evolution. And Cric-life is ready to change that and immerse you in the wonderful world of cricket. Learn more about your favorite sport. We’re sure you’ll be interested and can’t go a day without cricket.

What is cricket: in simple words

Cricket is one of the most iconic sports in the British Isles. It’s a bat-and-ball game, just like American baseball. It is very popular not only in Britain but also in other Commonwealth countries and territories that were once colonies of the British Empire, such as India or Pakistan.

In principle, cricket is played in two teams of eleven players. The field is about 20 meters in size and has a small gate with three sticks at each end. The rules are complicated and there are also many variations to the game.

One of the most striking features of cricket is the duration of matches. Some can take several days.

The aim of the game is to score as many points as possible. There are two roles in the game; the battle and the fielding side. Both teams switch roles in different periods, which are called innings. During one period, players from the batting team attempt to complete runs, while players from the field team attempt to beat the first batters.

To score a point, the player with the bat hits the ball and sends it away from the fielders. So while the fielders try to catch the ball and hit the gate, the outfielder and non-outfielder run the length of the field. They cross and reach each other and the field. This is a scoring event. The number of times a player runs over the ball with a bat is counted.

On the other hand, the fielding team tries to hit the ball in the gate. And if they manage to do this before the player with the bat completes the run, they manage to fire that player. When the field team eliminates all opponents, the field ends and the teams switch roles. Both teams play the roles in the same way, and whoever scores the most points wins the game.

A fascinating history of cricket

The game of cricket dates back to the mid-16th century in South East England. It became popular with the expansion of the British Empire. Cricket is widespread in India, Australia and other neighboring countries in Great Britain and South Africa. Today the manager of the game is the International Cricket Council (ICC), and the rules are set by the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) in London.

An attempt was made in the 18th century to compose the first set of rules for the game of cricket. It was called the Code of 1744 and defined the various rules of the game, including the size of the field, the bat and the ball. Once the game was played by the rules, it became very popular.

According to historians, the game is considered a child’s game. The first known official record of the game is a lawsuit over the ownership of an estate. According to the case, the game was played by boys in Surrey County, England around 1550. By this time, the game had spread first to the United Kingdom and then to the Commonwealth, making it an international sport.

The word “cricket” itself may have been derived from the word “cric” – the name of a curved shepherd’s stick. It was used to lock the gate leading to the pasture. Cricket was mainly played by young farmers, and the game is said to have been known in continental Europe even before it was widespread in England in the 17th century.

In the early 1960s, the first cricket club was founded in Hambledon, Hampshire. The team from that province was the strongest club in the country for 25 years. No one could hit as hard and throw the ball as sharply as the people of Hampshire. Three decades later, in 1787, new rules of the game were developed.

Soon the center of English cricket moved to London: in the fields of Dorset, a man named Thomas Lord opened ground for the game. Lord’s Cricket Stadium, the birthplace of cricket in its modern form, still occupies the same spot in the British capital.

The Marylebone Cricket Club was later opened there as well. It quickly became the country’s strongest club, under pressure the rules were changed, and so it is now the seat of the World Council of Cricket.

At the beginning of the last century, cricket was briefly included in the Olympic program, but the sport was excluded due to lack of competition.

Cricket Traditions

Cricket is most developed and popular in Australia (World Champion), New Zealand, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Kenya, Canada and Western India (Caribbean team).

Cricket matches can last for days, and often it seems as if nothing is happening on the pitch and the players are just lazily watching. Often several minutes can pass between runs. That’s why fans take going to the stadium very seriously, stocking up on food and patience.

There have been many memorable matches in the history of cricket but one of them not only became symbolic but also gave rise to the traditional annual England vs Australia match. This event is called the Ashes.

Cricket, like golf, is a sport governed by a large number of rules and an unwritten code of conduct, which players have known since childhood.

For example, no batsman will remain on the field if he is out but the umpire has not noticed. The lack of such sporting nobility is often attributed by cricket fans to football, where players almost always play until the referee stops play.