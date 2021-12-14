New team tennis event in Edinburgh gives young talent the chance to compete with the pros





The 26-year-old ambassador of Tennis Scotland, currently 62nd in the world doubles ranking, has organized the invitation to run instead of regular practice at the end of the season. Aimed at nurturing Scotland's brightest young prospects, the event sees them shrug off the shoulders of more established professionals in an effort to aid their development. The Tennis Scotland Team Tennis event takes place on Friday at Craiglockhart Tennis Center and is led by Gordon Reid, Colin Fleming, Karen Lamb and Alan MacDonald as team captains. Details about the participating players will be announced on Thursday. Each captain assembles his own team of four, consisting of an adult male, adult female, junior male and junior female player. On the day, matches will be played on one lane so the squads can support their fellow teammates in the semi-finals, a 3rd/4th play-off and the final, all scheduled. OMara said: It will certainly fill a suitable spot on the performance calendar. The vibrant format will keep players on their toes as we approach the end of the playing season. We hope this will continue to increase the appetite to host more team tennis events here in Scotland. Blane Dodds, chief executive of Tennis Scotland, added: The tournament should also deliver an entertaining spectacle, which we hope tennis fans can experience first hand in the future. Due to restrictions on the number of participants, only a select number of people can attend in person.

