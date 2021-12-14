Cal U Ice Hockey Club Mourns Loss Of Student Athlete





The California University of Pennsylvania ice hockey club mourns the loss of a student athlete. According to the hockey website Cal Us, Branson King passed away unexpectedly on Saturday. assistant captain for the Vulcans. Before coming to Cal U, King played for the Philadelphia Revolution. Pittsburghs Action News 4 spoke to a former teammate about the loss of his friend. If he wasn’t on my team, I was playing him somewhere, said Parker DeFelice. DeFelice said he met King when he was about 10 years old. Despite going to different teams and schools, the two remained friends. Honestly, he was probably one of the most unique people I’ve met. You always make friends from team to team, but there are those few guys who always stick with you, DeFelice said. That same feeling is felt in the hockey community, especially at the Cal U Ice Hockey Club. Vulcans head coach, Jason Greenway, described the 23-year-old from Hamburg, Pennsylvania as the heart and soul of the team, calling him a coach’s dream. DeFelice said he’s not surprised. Probably the best definition for the word teammate, head-to-toe, on or off the ice, Branson always did everything he could for something positive for the team or for you, DeFelice said. DeFelice said that trait was true regardless of the team or friend. He was always that guy in the middle of the fun, and a lot of people can laugh at other people, but he could always laugh at himself too, he got along with everyone. He definitely made every time we had together better, DeFelice said. King’s cause of death has not been released. According to hockey website Cal Us, the team said a scholarship will be created in King’s name and that they will honor him with a memorial at a home game this spring. Tyler Kutek, head ice hockey coach at West Virginia University, was King’s defensive coach at Cal. U from 2018 to 2019. He released a statement Monday night. Read the full statement below. I had the pleasure of being Branson’s defensive coach for a year in 2018-2019. To say it was an honor to coach him would be an understatement. He was the heart and soul of that team and a true leader on and off the ice. Branson was such an incredible person. It was such a privilege to be on the bench and be in the locker room with a hockey player like him, he made it so easy to be a defender. What a great hockey player and even better human being. Branson King will be truly missed on the ice, especially off the ice.

