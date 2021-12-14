Rizwan and Haider achieve record win for Pakistan

Pakistan became the first men’s team to win 18 T20Is in a calendar year, surpassing their own record set in 2018 when they defeated the West Indies by 63 runs in Karachi.

SCORE CARD

Pakistan took a 1-0 lead in the three-game series on Monday after they bundled the West Indies for 137 in their chase for 201. Mohammad Wasim (4/40) took a four wicket away while Shadab Khan (3/17) ) had three to his name.

Previously, Pakistan has recovered from two early breakthroughs to post 200/6, thanks to the 1950s from Mohammad Rizwan (78) and Haider Ali (68)) and a cameo from Mohammad Nawaz (30).

Nicolas Pooran had won the toss in Karachi and chose to field first. Dominic Drakes and Shamarh Brooks got their debuts as Brandon King returned to the Windies T20I side for the first time since November 2019 and topped the list with Shai Hope.

The bowlers started brilliantly for the West Indies, taking two wickets in the Powerplay. Pooran’s decision to open with spin paid off immediately as Akeal Hosein (1/19) turned down Captain Babar Azam for a duck in the very first over. Romario Shepherd (2/43) scalped Fakhar Zaman’s wicket in the fifth over, with the batter hollowing out on long-on for a run-a-ball 10.

On the other hand, Rizwan looked comfortable at the crease and made a run very easy, scoring 32 of Pakistan’s 44 Powerplay score.

While Ali took time to get his attention, Rizwan continued to attack the West Indian bowlers even after the field restrictions were lifted. He soon reached his half-century, his 11th of the calendar year. The two batters brought Pakistan halfway to 83/2.

The 12th over bowled by Odean Smith (1/56) changed the complexion of the innings. Ali, who had been running with less than a ball until then, broke two boundaries and a six, while Rizwan hit a boundary of their own when they amassed 20 runs from the over.

Ali continued to dominate the bowlers as he tonped a boundary and a six twice in two overs on Drakes (1/43) and Smith.

Thanks to Romario Shepherd (2/43) there was some peace of mind for the West Indies. He ended the 105-run tie between the two batters by sending Rizwan back to the hut. Iftikhar Ahmed’s stay in the fold did not last long as he was fired for 7.

Despite losing three wickets in three overs, Pakistan finished strong, thanks to a stunning 30* cameo from just 10 balls from Nawaz which helped them set a 201 goal for the West Indies.

Like the West Indies, Pakistan struck early in the innings to pin the West Indies back. Nawaz carried his club form to the ball when he got king (1) of the first ball of his spell.

Pooran looked good on his 10-ball 18 before Mohammad Wasim cleared him. Wasim worked his magic again in the last over of the Powerplay by catching Devon Thomas (2) for the stumps.

Shadab Khan soon came into play, taking the wickets of Hope (31) and Brooks (23) as the West Indies lost half of their side in the first 10 overs for 60.

Rovman Powell gave West Indian fans something to cheer about when he broke a pair of maxima in consecutive overs, but he had to make the long walk back after Nawaz made a stunning catch in the deep end.

Shepherd, who took two wickets with the ball, showed what he is capable of with bat in hand when he hit two fours and a six to take the West Indies past the 100 point mark.

Along with Smith, Shepherd showed some resistance as the ninth wicket pair added 46 runs. Smith took over the charge on Shaheen Afridi (1/35) with two fours and a six in his last, but it was the pacer who had the last laugh as he knocked over the middle stump.

Wasim rattled the stumps twice more to pick up his four-furrow and bundle West Indies for 137.