Tennis: the players struggle to break even | FT Scoreboard

It is one of the most popular sports in the world among both men and women. So why do so many professional tennis players still struggle to make a living?

If you want to do this, you have to invest in yourself. It’s a big risk, but it’s also a very big reward.

It completely depends on your result. If you have a bad year, you can work at a loss for a whole year.

Who sets the rules of tennis? Everyone and nobody, right?

People outside the sports world think, everyone earns a lot. They are not. It is difficult.

My name is Alicia Barnett. I am 28 years old. I live with my father when I’m not on the road. And this year I’ve been out and about more than at home.

Hi, I’m Liam Broady. I am 27 years old. I am from Stockport, UK. This is the best year of my career.

It’s hard not to get absorbed in thinking a lot about prize money, but at the end of the day you have to go to a tournament and realize that you are investing in yourself and in your tennis.

There is a lot of pressure to perform well in tournaments. If you don’t do it right, you can work at a loss. So it’s a pretty unstable income.

At the end of the trip, you sum everything up and think, OK, I did well this week. And it’s a bit soothing. So you come away with a better feeling that you made a profit or that you even broke, and you can relax a little bit, but it’s an afterthought.

If I play tennis well enough, I think the money will come. My roommate just got in. The reason Luke is here is actually to save money.

So there are actually seven different stakeholders within tennis. The ITF takes care of the junior and up to the professional ranks and beyond. We have the men’s tour, the ATP, the women’s tour, the WTA. And then you have the four grand slam events. And those seven stakeholders work together to promote and develop the sport around the world.

Well, we’re clearly undermining. We have a billion fans, you know? We are very popular and we have a very gender neutral fan base, but we are extremely fragmented. We have all these different organizations – ATP, WTA, the four slams and ITF – going to market completely separate, different with different governance. So we’re not doing a great job of selling and distributing our sport.

That’s where we need to do better in tennis. We’re probably the fourth or fifth biggest watched sport in the world, and we get very little media content other than the majors. That I would like to see change.

With one billion fans, tennis is one of the most watched sports in the world, but it accounts for less than 2 percent of global sports media rights, worth a total of $44.6 billion in 2020. That means less money going to the players.

It’s 6:45 am and it feels like a very early start here in Brest, France. Let’s hope we get a seat on this train. Yeah, you know, life on the road can be hard sometimes, but you get used to it. And it’s a lifestyle at the end of the day. You’re probably really away from home 40 weeks a year.

You share stories about how you ended up in a brothel because it was the cheapest. Or you eat oatmeal in the room instead of paying for breakfast to save some costs.

Most of the prize money goes to the best players. As you go down the ranks, it drops steeply. This year’s median top 500 prize money was about $137,000 for men and $92,000 for women. If you’re one of the top players, you’ll earn millions of dollars in prize money and sponsorship deals.

Lower-ranked players can get some extra help from grassroots funding and free rackets and clothing in exchange for promotion on social media. But most of their income will come from winning on the court. More than a third of women and nearly a quarter of men in the top 500 took home less than $50,000 this year.

If I’ve asked players, you know, how much money do you have to make to make it? And most of them come with $100,000 to $150,000. That is a lot of money.

At the moment the current pie, let me put it this way, the total revenue generated by the professional tennis sport and what we divide in prize money does not allow the second tier to have players who can provide for their livelihood and costs.

You can’t argue that: the best players make the most money. Ultimately, tennis is a business and you want to keep your most valuable assets happy. And that is the same in every company.

It’s the top three or four men and top three or four women that drive ticket sales.

I would talk about maybe only the best players get the most money

but maybe a little less, and they should split the rest of the money.

It’s hard because you think, well, they’ve worked really hard and they’re very talented. They deserve to be there. And if we work hard enough, we will get there.

All grand slams have been moved to give more money to the players who are eliminated in the early stages. And UK players, for example, can also take advantage of pro grants and tournament bonuses. But many top 500 players don’t make the slams.

They spend most of their season on the second-rate Challenger Tour, battling injuries, losing streaks and high costs with few guarantees of financial return.

I think you’ve seen a real concerted effort from the stakeholders in tennis to distribute the money so that more players can make a decent living. It used to be a bit more top-heavy, but now if you lose in the first round of a grand slam tournament, you’ll make around $50,000 in singles alone.

I made it to the second round of Wimbledon this year and that’s kind of my way of paying my coach, and my physio, and my S and C coach for next year and really being able to afford the tennis tour.

At some point you have to draw a line. And beyond that line, I think we have to be honest and say that in the Challenger Tour you should at least be able to pay your costs. But you have to be aware that this is a kind of university. That’s an investment for you. Then go to the professional tour where you have a job.

I am currently stretching at the gym here in Bratislava after a good session. I play against Ilya Marchenko tomorrow. He is a good player. I also played him in Bergamo last week.

Of course we got the hotel for free at the Challenger’s which is a nice bonus. The prize money was about 1,500 euros I think, but then of course I also have to pay for my coach’s food and bills, as well as his weekly fee. I probably work at a loss last week. That’s usually the way it works in most of these tournaments.

I don’t think it will ever be possible to have a sustainable tour at that level simply because it lacks the interest of the fan and the involvement of the sponsors, broadcasters and ticket revenue.

Billie Jean serves for match point. Beautiful shot and the Wimbledon title is hers.

Billie Jean King has won 12 Grand Slam singles titles. She is even better known for her fight for equal pay for women. In the early 1970s, this was one of her goals.

If you’re good enough to make a living, very few people would be included in that first round because we knew we had to start small if we wanted to make it. Was that our goal? Absolutely not. Our goal is more is the better.

Personally, I’d like to figure out how we can get at least 700 or 800 people to earn a living. That would make me happy, because that’s in the NBA. That’s Major League Baseball.

Every time I wake up in the morning, I think about it. I have my blessing list, but then I think we should do better today. We have to make it work.

In 2020 Wimbledon and other events were canceled but the pandemic was also an opportunity.

To be honest, I’d probably say that it’s only been since Covid that I’ve been able to make money and even put a little bit of money aside, and that’s at the age of 26. I’ve been a professional tennis player for six years, seven years before that. During Covid we had a lot of tournaments in the UK, and there were no expenses.

Tennis came together. We had what we called a player aid fund where we gave to the best 750 players in the world.

We have moved Roland Garros to September. We had to change the calendar. We have changed the ranking. We’ve come a lot closer to WTA. I strongly believe that the two tools should be combined, because together we are stronger.

We should not compete with each other. We should be competing with the outside world, and I think that’s part of the strategy.

With the help of an advisor, we are evaluating the different options on how to create a new governance that will ultimately allow us to deliver a better product to the fans. Because if you’re asking yourself right now, who sets the rules of tennis? The answer is everyone and nobody, right?

If the ATP and the WTA were to merge, which would excite me, it must be 50-50. You have to fight for each other. When you’re together, you should have equal prize money, equal everything.

Meanwhile, the number one men, Novak Djokovic, co-founded the Professional Tennis Players Association. He said he wants more transparency in tennis and improve living standards. Low prize money income may mean that some players never get their shot at the job.

I think the damage to the sport is pretty great if the wealth is not spread to the lower players. I think then there are a lot of players who, as I said, are incredibly talented and never get the chance to reach their best tennis.

There may be guys who unfortunately don’t live in a country where you have a strong federation capable of subsidizing your costs. And then you might lose that talent that could become a great champion in the future.

We’ll handle it. Is it perfect? Absolutely not and we know it. It will never be perfect. No sport is ever perfect. No business is ever perfect. I think it’s a wonder we’re doing as good as we are.

I spent my last 10 days of the year in the Davis Cup supporting the squad, practicing with them and preparing them. I’ve actually spent the past few months backpacking all over Europe. It felt very good to come home.

You may not start playing tennis for the money, but the money can be a game changer.

I actually also found out that I spend about 12,000 a year on strings and rackets. So ultimately this sport is incredibly expensive at the higher levels.

You always have to make sacrifices for things you want to do. I’m just really thankful that I can play tennis and travel. And I’m grateful to have that support network, because otherwise I don’t think I could.

Being top 200 in the world or top 250 in the world is a remarkable achievement. Out of, I think, 7 billion people, not many people can say that. Obviously if you can get good enough, you can make a living in the sport. But sometimes it’s not that simple.

A lot of kids will come up to me and say, do you think I should try it or not? I always say try them because you don’t want to say that when you’re older I should have tried. You never want to say that, I should have done it, I could have done it. So I think it’s really important to give it a try because you know what? If you make it, you’ll be part of the elite. You are lucky in life, and there are opportunities that you can never dream of.

Meet Billie Jean King of America, the new tennis queen.