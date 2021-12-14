Crasa, Savory Garner Hockey East Weekly Honors





AMESBURY, Mass.After standout performances in last weekend’s sweep over Vermont, freshmen Matt Crasa (South Setauket, NY) and senior Owen Hartig (Cambridge, Ontario) of the No. 15 UMass Lowell men’s hockey team have been declared winners of the weekly Hockey East award, as announced by the conference Monday afternoon. Crasa earned his second weekly honor of the season and was named Pro Ambitions Co-Rookie of the Week for his four-point weekend in Burlington. Meanwhile, Savory’s 50 saves and just one goal at the third weekly prize of the season yielded the veteran goalkeeper. On Friday, Savory backstopped the River Hawks to shutout the Catamounts 3-0 to open the weekend series. The Ontario-born player completed all 16 shots, registering his fourth shutout of the season and ninth of his career. On the scoresheet, Crasa handed out assists on both of UMass Lowell’s assisted goals. The freshman forward returned to the ice on Saturday to score both goals in the River Hawks 2-1 come-from-behind victory. His winner of the game in the second period marked the rookie’s second of the season. Back in the net, Savory tied his UMass Lowell career-high 34 saves to secure the sweep and help the River Hawks break into first place in the conference. Crasa’s two appearances at multiple points bring him to four so far this season. With 12 points from seven goals and five assists, he currently leads the River Hawks in rookie scoring. Savory has been a constant force for the River Hawks this season, leading them to four shutouts and nine wins. After this weekend, the senior goalkeeper has an 8-1-1 record in conference action and a conference-best four shutouts. He also ranks first in goals against average (1.33) overall and second in save rate (0.950). On the national podium, Savory is second in both GAA and save percentage and is tied for fourth in shutouts.

