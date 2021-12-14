Shooting gets hit as SAI names TOPS athletes – The New Indian Express





Through Express News Service CHENNAI: As many as seven names were removed from the shooting core group when the Ministry of Sports released their first Target Olympic Podium (TOP) schedule list after the 2020 Games. This was the first meeting of the reconstituted Mission Olympic Cell and was addressed by the Minister of Sports, Anurag Thakur. Shooting, of which there were no fewer than 16 in the core list, now has only nine, as Apurvi Chandela and Tejaswini Sawant have been dropped from it. Shooting was the biggest disappointment in Tokyo and the list is a reflection of that. Shotgun exponent Mairaj Ahmed Khan also did not take place. Elsewhere, all four sailors who participated in the Olympics will find a place. In table tennis, two names Harmeet Desai and Archana Kamath have been added to the core group. Although wrestling earned two medals at the Olympics, it cut its list of core groups by two and Seema Bisla (50kg) and Sumit Malik (125kg), who tested positive for a banned substance, have been dropped. This is only the first list and other disciplines such as badminton, boxing, athletics and archery will be added later. Interestingly, there can be controversial drops in both categories. There is a possibility that some big names could be dropped from the list. Even in athletics, this could be the trend. Age and lack of consistency can play a factor in deciding about boxing and archery. A total of 148 athletes, of which 20 were new, found a place in the new list. New TOP Scheme list (core group only)

Sails: Vishnu Saravanan, Varun Thakkar, KC Ganapathy and Nethra Kumanan; Shooting: Divyansh Singh Panwar, Aishwary Pratap Tomar, Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma, Elavenil Valarivan, Anjum Moudgil, Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat, Vijayveer Sidhu; Swimming: Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj; Table tennis: A Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Manika Batra, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Harmeet Desai and Archana Kamath; Weightlifting: Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Mirabai Chanu; Wrestling: Ravi Kumar, Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Anshu Malik and Sonam Malik.

