Consistently excellent Cooper Kupp makes more history in Rams win





Cooper Kupp’s consistently outstanding 2021 campaign continued in historic fashion on Monday night. Kupp has been great for quite some time, but he’s been great game in and game out with the Los Angeles Rams this year. There was one exception, however, and it came in a week 4 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Kupp drove out one of those demons in another sensational display, when he tallied a career-high 13 receptions for a game-high 123 yards and the game-winning touchdown in a 30-23 Rams triumph over host Cardinals on Monday night football. Kupp’s statistical success saw him in the top 90 for the ninth consecutive game in receiving yards, tying him with Hall of Famer Michael Irvin (1995 season) and Odell Beckham (2014) for longest streak in 70 seasons , according to NFL Research. “He was fantastic. He always has been,” Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford said of Kupp in his ESPN post-game interview. “I’ve missed him on a few. I wish I’d put a few up front to give him a chance to run. Great player, great team-mate for us. Also does a lot of the dirty work for us. I I’m just excited for our team and we need to keep building on this.” The Rams improved to 9-4 on their second win in a row and have the fifth seed in the NFC, and while the roster has a galaxy of all-stars, it’s hard to fathom the team’s success without Kupp. Kupp leads the NFL with 113 receptions, 1,489 receiving yards, and 12 receiving touchdowns as he sets out to become the first NFL triple crown wide receiver since Steve Smith in 2005 with the Carolina Panthers. Heading into Monday’s matchup with the NFC West’s first-place Cardinals, Kupp faced a squad that held him to no touchdowns and season lows of five catches and 64 yards in Arizona’s Week 4 win. Kupp turned off course this time and proved problematic for the Cardinals to cover all night, finishing his evening with a stunning 4-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter that gave the Rams a 27-13 lead and if the winning result. . He had a game-high 15 goals, but even if the Cardinals knew Stafford Kupp was headed their way, he was rarely stopped. It was a huge win for the Rams in terms of the play-off picture, but also because the team was able to overcome a string of players, most notably Jalen Ramsey, who lost before the game due to reserve/COVID placement -19 list. “Ultimately, you’re dealing with all those things,” Kupp told ESPN after the game. “You just have to determine what you can control. That stuff, by the time the game starts, that stuff is over and done and you just have to move forward. Next man, do your job, play in and play out, just run the you’re the best and we’ve done well enough to drop a ‘W’.” Cooper Kupp’s consistently excellent season continued on Monday night, making some more history and doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

