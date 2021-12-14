Pakistan sets new record in T20I cricket history after beating West Indies in first match





Pakistan defeated the West Indies by 63 runs on Monday, surpassing their own record of 17 T20I wins in a calendar year. The Green Army took a 1-0 lead in the three-game streak against the Windies, reaching a huge milestone in T20 cricket history. Pakistan won their 18th T20I of the year 2021 on Monday, becoming the first team to do so. They broke their own record of 17 wins from the year 2018, achieved under the captaincy of Sarfaraz Ahmed. Now led by Babar Azam, the Pakistani team has put in a feat like no other by winning a record 18 T20 international in a calendar year, and they could further expand that number with two more matches to play for next year. Most wins by a team in a calendar year (T20Is): 18* Pakistan (2021) 17 Pakistan (2018) 15 India (2016) 14 Papua New Guinea (2019) India’s arch-rival Pakistan defeated the West Indies by 63 runs at the National Stadium in Karachi. Batting first, the hosts amassed a total of 200 runs, and in return, the Caribbean team folded for a paltry total of 137, giving the hosts a crucial lead. The home side got off to a slow start when they lost Babar Azam (0) and Fakhar Zaman (10) early, but recovered well via Mohammad Rizwan (78 runs in 52 balls), who scored his record as 11th T20I fifty of 2021, the most of a batsman in a calendar year. Haider Ali also came into play, scoring 68 from 39 balls to help his side to a total of 200. However, the Windies batters struggled to face the Pakistani bowlers as Mohammad Wasim Jr and Shadab Khan shone for the hosts taking four and three wickets respectively. Shai Hope scored the highest score for the Caribbean side with 26 runs from 31 balls. Meanwhile, the second T20I between Pakistan and the West Indies will be played on Tuesday, December 14 from 6:30pm IST. The two teams will also play a 3-game ODI series after the T20I series, with all games played at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Pakistan defeated the West Indies by 63 runs on Monday, surpassing their own record of 17 T20I wins in a calendar year. The Green Army took a 1-0 lead in the three-game streak against the Windies, reaching a huge milestone in T20 cricket history. Pakistan won their 18th T20I of the year 2021 on Monday, becoming the first team to do so. They broke their own record of 17 wins from the year 2018, achieved under the captaincy of Sarfaraz Ahmed. Now led by Babar Azam, the Pakistani team has put in a feat like no other by winning a record 18 T20 international in a calendar year, and they could further expand that number with two more matches to play for next year. Most wins by a team in a calendar year (T20Is): 18* Pakistan (2021) 17 Pakistan (2018) 15 India (2016) 14 Papua New Guinea (2019) India’s arch-rival Pakistan defeated the West Indies by 63 runs at the National Stadium in Karachi. Batting first, the hosts amassed a total of 200 runs, and in return, the Caribbean team folded for a paltry total of 137, giving the hosts a crucial lead. The home side got off to a slow start when they lost Babar Azam (0) and Fakhar Zaman (10) early, but recovered well via Mohammad Rizwan (78 runs in 52 balls), who scored his record as 11th T20I fifty of 2021, the most of a batsman in a calendar year. Haider Ali also came into play, scoring 68 from 39 balls to help his side to a total of 200. However, the Windies batters struggled to face the Pakistani bowlers as Mohammad Wasim Jr and Shadab Khan shone for the hosts taking four and three wickets respectively. Shai Hope scored the highest score for the Caribbean side with 26 runs from 31 balls. Meanwhile, the second T20I between Pakistan and the West Indies will be played on Tuesday, December 14 from 6:30pm IST. The two teams will also play a 3-game ODI series after the T20I series, with all games played at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dnaindia.com/cricket/report-pakistan-create-new-record-in-t20i-cricket-history-after-beating-west-indies-in-1st-match-2923921 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos