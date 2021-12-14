Longhorns post two top-3 finishes at USA Diving Nationals



BLOOMINGTON, Ind. Texan divers from the No. 1 men’s team and the No. 2 women’s team competed Monday night among the best on the opening day of the USA Diving Winter Nationals. Noah Duperre and Bridget O’Neil started the evening in the mixed synchro 3 meters with a bronze medal performance. In their first synchro events of the season, the pair of Longhorns finished with 265.53 points, just 21.33 points behind gold. Later in the evening, junior Janie Boylea and mixed synchro platform partner Lyle Yost took the silver medal with a score of 253.80 points. The pair finished just 14.82 points behind first. The week-long gathering will be attended by 120 of the country’s best divers. The event serves as a qualifier for the upcoming 2022 FINA World Championships, which will take place in Japan in May, as well as the 2022 World University Games. Hailey Hernandez Texas freshman and Olympic team member will compete with Arizona’s Delaney Schnell at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the 3 meter synchronized springboard event. O’Neil will also compete with Hernandez with her partner Daria Lenz. The events will be streamed live every day on USA Diving’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

