Cricket: Ambidextrous spinner Nivethan Radhakrishnan in Australian squad





A teenage spinner bowling with his left and right hands made the Australian under-19 World Cup squad.

A spinner who bowls both left and right arms has been chosen to help Australia win an Under-19 World Cup. Nivethan Radhakrishnan, who moved to Sydney from India in 2013 and signed a rookie contract with Tasmania, is the only known two-handed cricketer in Australia’s youth academy. The 19-year-old has been included in a 15-player roster for next month’s tournament in the West Indies after spending time in the Indian Premier League as a net bowler for Delhi Capitals, coached by Australian legend Ricky Ponting. The finger spinner was offered contracts by both NSW and Tasmania after taking 20 wickets in NSW Premier Cricket last summer and has also represented Australia at under-16 level. Earlier this year, Radhakrishnan, who also scored 622 runs this season and opened the at bat for his club side in Tasmania, said it was his father’s idea to try bowling with both hands and he has continued to do so ever since. “There was no one bowling with both hands on TV or in league cricket in Chennai. No one had heard of it then. I thought, ‘Well, why not?’” Radhakrishnan told ESPNcricinfo. “There is no fear of failure in my game. “If I don’t care what people think of me and not about failure, what limit is there to what I can achieve?” Australia has not won the Men’s Under-19 World Cup since 2010, when Mitch Marsh captained a squad that included Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson and Nic Maddinson. Coach Anthony Clark said team members produced a number of standout performances to be selected. “Our team is made up of players from all disciplines with experience in domestic cricket environments, and many have had notable performances in several strong competitions this season,” he said. “The Under-19 World Cup offers players an exceptional development opportunity and we look forward to seeing them represent their country with distinction.” Australia’s campaign kicks off on January 14 with a game against the hosts in Guyana. Australia’s Under-19 World Cup squad: Harkirat Bajwa, Aidan Cahill, Cooper Connolly, Joshua Garner, Isaac Higgins, Campbell Kellaway, Corey Miller, Jack Nisbet, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, William Salzmann, Lachlan Shaw, Jackson Sinfield, Tobias Snell, Tom Whitney, Teague Wyllie.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news.com.au/sport/cricket/cricket-ambidextrous-spinner-nivethan-radhakrishnan-named-in-australian-under-19-world-cup-squad/news-story/4eaa310b96ac789ff3a20b44b62658c9 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos