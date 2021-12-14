Changes in college football coaching create uncertainty as early signing period arrives

There is no doubt that the advent of an early signing period in college football recruiting has affected the timing of coaching changes. We are about to find out if the reverse is also true.

Since the hiring calendar changed in 2017, almost all prospective high school students have chosen to complete their college plans in December rather than wait for the traditional February signing date.

That trend will be put to the test this year.

More than 20% of Football Bowl Subdivision programs have switched coaches since the start of the season, meaning the early signing period begins Wednesday as many verbally committed prospects and their new coaches are still getting to know each other.

One of those new coaches, Florida’s Billy Napier, says he will be cautious this week as he looks to February.

The reality is you get into the game and there are three minutes left in the fourth quarter, Napier said during his introductory press conference. I think the last thing we should do here is make mistakes. I wouldn’t be surprised if we don’t draw many, to be honest.

Hiring analysts are skeptical that more applications will take place in February.

Adam Gorney, national recruiting director at Rivals, said 80-85% of FBS recruits generally sign in December and it shouldn’t be far from that figure this time around.

With all the coaching changes, it might be a tad less, but it should be somewhere around that number, Gorney said.

Steve Wiltfong, director of football recruiting for 247Sports, also said he doesn’t expect much of a difference aside from more releases than usual.

Twenty-eight of the nation’s 130 FBS schools have made coaching changes this year. According to NCAA data, there have been only two years since 1947 that have seen more than 28 coaching changes.

Wiltfong notes that the desire to have new staffs before the December signing period has resulted in many schools being early in the game with the firing of coaches. The Big Ten was the only Power Five conference that hadn’t announced a coaching change in mid-November.

The early signing period certainly had an impact on that, Wiltfong said. You probably would have seen (otherwise) that coaches could have finished the season before being released over Thanksgiving weekend.

Coaching turns hit programs that produced seven of the top 12 classes in the last signing period, according to curated recruiting site rankings compiled by 247Sports: LSU, Oregon, Southern California, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Miami and Florida.

Those seven schools have all filled their vacancies in the past two weeks, leaving prospects little time to decide whether to stick to their commitments. Some have changed their mind.

Several prospects have withdrawn oral commitments to Oregon since Miami hired Mario Cristobal. The most notable was the offensive tackle of Kelvin Banks, the nation’s number 15 overall, according to the 247Sports Composite. Banks has since committed to Texas.

USC hired Lincoln Riley away from Oklahoma on November 28. Oklahoma hired Brent Venables a week later. In that short span of time, the Sooners 2022 recruiting class has lost four top-150 prospects in defensive linemen Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy (16th) and Derrick Moore (79th), declining Raleek Brown (33rd) and linebacker Kobie McKinzie (144th). Brownlow-Dindy is now committed to Texas A&M, Brown to USC and McKinzie to Texas.

No wonder Venables spent part of his introductory press conference stressing the need to secure the rest of that class.

My number 1 goal is to get out and about recruiting, making sure this 22 class that will be enrolled here in the next few weeks is where it needs to be, and then all the time in between visits, visiting our current players, Venables said.

Players aren’t the only ones facing important decisions. Coaches also need to learn about the prospects they’ve inherited, which explains Napiers’ approach to the early signing period.

To me, in recruiting, I think it’s important that both sides understand each other and have had time to build relationships, have conversations, know who’s going to coach them, to fully understand what the plan is, Napier said. I think it goes both ways in that regard. I think it’s an injustice to them and an injustice to us to suddenly hurry up and run out of here at the last minute.

Napier replaces fired Dan Mullen, who was criticized for the lack of star power in Florida’s 2022 recruiting class.

Gorney said Napier and new LSU coach Brian Kelly both seem intent on reshaping the recruiting classes they inherited, which could keep them busy until February.

It feels like everyone Dan Mullen was involved with (Napiers) isn’t going to be that interested, Gorney said. There may be some that remain, but many of those children are looking elsewhere. Florida might be one of those situations and LSU might be one of those situations where a lot of those kids are waiting until February just because Napier and Brian Kelly got in there and decided in different directions in a lot of places.

Napier was quite open about how he’s handling his recruiting course under these unusual circumstances.

You can expect us to be very conservative and patient, trying to position ourselves for the day after the signing to evaluate all the players that are left, all the players that are on the transfer portal, Napier said. And then once we get all our staff and organization together, position us for some really strong weekends in January and then try to finish strong in February.

(AP Sports Writer Hank Kurz Jr. contributed to this report)

— Steve Megargee, The Associated Press