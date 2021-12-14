Storylines and games to watch





As last year’s schedule was limited to in-conference play only, great matchups between the FCIAC, SCC and CCC were shelved. That meant the loss of some matches that had become long-distance rivalries. This year, the CHSGHA gets those interconference matches back and sees duels between contenders such as New Canaan and Simsbury, Darien and West Haven/SHA, and the ETB Storm and Greenwich. That’s just the tip of the iceberg and a few new clashes have been thrown in.

YET MADE, AT LEAST TO START While full schedules, interconference games and a state tournament are back in play this winter, numerous protocols are still in effect due to COVID-19. Under CIAC guidelines, girls ice hockey players will wear masks to start the season. That will last until the winter break, when schools can change their rules regarding masks and expose vaccinated players. And, like last winter, conditions with the virus could change protocols and affect schedules. TITLE DEFENSE THREE YEARS LATER New Canaan won the state championship 3-1 against Darien in 2018 and that team’s freshmen are now seniors defending that crown three years later. In 2019, New Canaan, Darien, Simsbury and Greenwich were still playing when the tournament was shut down at the start of the pandemic on the day of the semi-finals. Last year, only conference tournaments were played where New Canaan (FCIAC), West Haven/SHA (SCC) and the Suffield co-op (CCC) won. THE WILD, WILD CENTER The Central Connecticut Conference had a dramatic season in 2021, with a seemingly endless parade of one- and two-goal games. Simsbury, who took first place in the post-season play-offs, played in eight games with one goal and won 6-2, but one of the losses came in the CCC final when the Trojans went on to win 3 in overtime. -2 to Suffield lost. Conference grades will once again be competitive, again led by Simsbury, Suffield, ETB and Avon, with Conard/Hall and Northwest Catholic/Mercy looking for a higher rank. FOR THE BIRDS

The Trumbull Eagles were the surprise team in the FCIAC last season, going 8-4-1 to win their first-ever tournament game. The Eagles announced their arrival with a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over perennial conference power Greenwich. With the likes of Kendall Conley, Devon and Teagan Cavliere, and goalkeeper Elsa Haakonsen back, Trumbull will look to build on last year’s success. As for the Cardinals, they have had a change at the top as Blake Heron takes over from Alex Lerchen as head coach. Lerchen was with Greenwich for seven seasons and won a couple of FCIAC titles. The Cards, with seniors like Tess Marciano and Lexi Danielson, are unlikely to miss a moment as they pursue another tournament bid. 5 INTER CONFERENCE GAMES TO WATCH

Guilford at New Canaan (Darien Ice House), Friday, January 14, 8:10 PM:

An SCC-FCIAC matchup that sees two of the state’s most electric strikers in Guilford’s Maddie Epke and New Canaan’s Kaleigh Harden. Each led their teams in scoring last winter, and each has been named GameTimeCT’s first team for two consecutive years.

Avon co-op at Amity co-op (Astorino Rink, Hamden), Saturday, January 22, TBA time:

The CCC visits the SCC. The co-ops had solid seasons last year, although the Amity Blades campaign was cut short due to a quarantine. Both feature in the mix for conference and state spots.

Darien at Simsbury (Simsbury Farms Ice Rink), Wednesday, February 9, 7:20 PM:

This is actually the second meeting of the season between the two teams that are always at the top or near the top of the rankings. The Wave and Trojans play at the Darien Ice House on January 26 and meet again two weeks later at the Simsbury Farms covered outdoor track.

West Haven/SHA in Greenwich (Hamill Rink), Tuesday, February 15, 4:30 PM:

This past season SCC-FCIAC crossover offers two perennial playoff candidates for the state. A win for both teams would be a nice springboard into the postseason.

New Canaan at ETB (Newington Ice Arena), Saturday, February 19, 4pm:

A possible play-off matchup for the play-offs. The defending FCIAC champion travels north to take on the ever-dangerous ETB squad. The last meeting between the two teams went ETB’s way 2-0 in 2020. david.ste[email protected]; @dstewartsports

