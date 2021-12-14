Solidarity reigns as #TableTennisUnited Fund continues to support the table tennis community – UKTN

It’s a mixed feeling that we have 2021 coming to an end. Unfortunately, the Covid-19 is still at the center of our daily lives, as new variants develop at an unimaginable speed. Even in these uncertain times, we are happy to see table tennis organisations, local clubs and ITTF member associations striving to support their communities in the best possible way. As the final #TableTennisUnited update of the year, we’d like to take a look at some of the other great insiders we’ve supported in 2021.

Saroj 4 All Academy Table Tennis

Lalitpur, Nepal

Academy owner, ITTF level 2 coach and international referee Naresh Rawal teaches and welcomes 21 boys and girls from underprivileged families. Young players receive free table tennis coaching and are encouraged to dream big and become professional players one day.

I want to show children and their parents that you can make money by playing sports! Thank you to the ITTF Foundation and the #TableTennisUnited Fund for trusting me and for allowing the academy to continue supporting these children during the pandemic. The financial aid would be put to good use to provide the children with food and shelter, as well as their personal table tennis equipment. – Naresh Rawal.

Racket table tennis club

Zanzibar, Tanzania

The local club promotes table tennis as a sport for all and uses it as a tool to empower and motivate children in difficult times. During the pandemic, when the situation became more difficult than usual, the club never gave up and even expanded its reach to promote table tennis in neighboring communities.

The children are so happy that the donated equipment will be our salvation in light of the challenges we are going through. They now play with more enthusiasm and are rapidly improving in their table tennis skills. This material is not only intended for our club, but is also available for everyone who wants to enjoy table tennis. – Khalid Ahmed, founder of the Racket Table Tennis Club.

YUVEDO . Foundation

Berlin, Germany

An organization well known to our subscribers and our trusted ally in TT4Health, the YUVEDO Foundation, was the Organizing Committee for the ITTF Parkinson World Table Tennis Championships (PWTTC) 2021 in Berlin.