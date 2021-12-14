‘Ego of some players has grown bigger than Indian cricket’

So, Virat Kohlic will not participate in India’s first ODI assignment of 2022. The master batsman has reportedly stated that he wants to spend time with his family and celebrate his daughter’s birthday.

The 33-year-old was also removed as the Indian ODI side’s captain for the series against South Africa, and Rohit Sharma is now the Indian side’s captain in limited overs cricket. Kohli will continue to lead the test side.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had stated that the Indian selection committee had made the decision to appoint the Hitman as skipper of the Men in Blue. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has also decided to appoint Mr Rohit Sharma as the captain of the ODI & T20I teams in the future, read the tweet from the BCCI.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has also decided to appoint Mr. Rohit Sharma as the captain of the ODI and T20I teams going forward.#TeamIndia | Reply to @Im_Rock pic.twitter.com/hcg92sPtCa — BCCI (@BCCI) Dec 8, 2021

Twitter responds to Virat Kohli missing the ODI series against South Africa

And now the Twitter world has gone mad after Kohli decided to skip India’s first white-ball assignment of 2022. One fan stated that the players’ egos have outweighed the needs of the Indian team, while another even tweeted that the legendary batter should retire from cricket with limited overs.

While yet another fan wants Kohli to respect the game of cricket, another tweeted that Rohit and Kohli don’t want to play under each other’s captaincy. Yet another fan also tweeted that it was unprofessional for Kohli to skip the ODI series.

Kohli is the 2nd highest run scorer for India in ODI cricket, having scored 12169 runs in 254 matches. Only Sachin Tendulkar (18426) is ahead of Kohli in the list of all-time Indian run scorers.

Reply to @Im_Rock out of test series due to injury and @imVkohli will be taking a break from the ODI series.. Wowww what an award winning movie script. @BCCI — Aman Jha (@AmanJha68865006) Dec 14, 2021

Very disappointed that Virat is not making himself available for the ODI series against SA for his daughters birthday. If so, I will in no way defend him. It’s highly unprofessional of him.

But I get the feeling there could be another reason. #ViratKohli #IndvsSA — Dr Palak Singh (@thatsmePalak) Dec 14, 2021

Are these two trying to avoid playing under each other’s captaincy? Earlier there was news about #RohitSharma that he was out of the Test series due to an injury and now sources say that: #ViratKohli will also be from the One Day series.#IndvsSA #BCCI #TeamIndia @BCCI pic.twitter.com/iUnxMmuCHD — Shubhankar Mishra (@shubhankrmishra) Dec 14, 2021

Worrying View by Sections of Media on Reply to @Im_Rock and @imVkohli and their reasons for missing each other in the Tests and ODIs in SA. @BCCI someone needs to keep a close eye on this. Players have their lives, and it’s not always what you see with the naked eye alone. @bhogleharsha — IndianFromThane (@Indianfromthane) Dec 14, 2021

Rohit Sharma does not play test series.

Virat Kohli does not play ODI series. This reminds me of Agar hum unki shadi me nahi jayenge, to vo hamare yaha shadi me nahi aayenge” — Manoj Pareek (@mrpareekji) Dec 14, 2021

No Rohit Sharma, no Virat Kohli

Ye to bring me new ERA aa gaya #IndvsSA #INDvSA #CricketTwitter — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) Dec 14, 2021

BCCI becomes toxic… No idea what they are trying to do. @imVkohli from the ODI series to take an incredible break. All is not well between the current captain and the departing captain. BCCI must act responsibly, otherwise it will be too late #BCCI https://t.co/z19JrmWaF0 — Aman Jha (@AmanJha68865006) Dec 14, 2021

No one is bigger than the game. That’s the tweet. Respect the game. A large number of children dream of putting on the INDIA sweater. If it was earned then, it should be earned now. Personal chutti lena hai to work in a 9 to 5 job. @BCCI @imVkohli Reply to @Im_Rock — Ansuman (@ansumanpaikray) Dec 14, 2021

When Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma play power games, put them on the couch. Indian cricket has plenty of talent waiting. — Mayur Datey (@vegetable1441) Dec 14, 2021

Why can’t Virat Kohli just take a break from ODIs and T20Is if he doesn’t want to play that format? Whenever a series of shorter format comes, he takes a break. Holiday with family more important than a big series? Retire and focus only on tests. #IndvsSA — Somya Chhabra (@imsomyachhabra) Dec 14, 2021