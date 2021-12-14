Sports
‘Ego of some players has grown bigger than Indian cricket’
One fan even tweeted that Virat Kohli should retire from limited overs cricket.
So, Virat Kohlic will not participate in India’s first ODI assignment of 2022. The master batsman has reportedly stated that he wants to spend time with his family and celebrate his daughter’s birthday.
The 33-year-old was also removed as the Indian ODI side’s captain for the series against South Africa, and Rohit Sharma is now the Indian side’s captain in limited overs cricket. Kohli will continue to lead the test side.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had stated that the Indian selection committee had made the decision to appoint the Hitman as skipper of the Men in Blue. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has also decided to appoint Mr Rohit Sharma as the captain of the ODI & T20I teams in the future, read the tweet from the BCCI.
You can see the BCCI’s tweet below
The All-India Senior Selection Committee has also decided to appoint Mr. Rohit Sharma as the captain of the ODI and T20I teams going forward.#TeamIndia | Reply to @Im_Rock pic.twitter.com/hcg92sPtCa
— BCCI (@BCCI) Dec 8, 2021
Twitter responds to Virat Kohli missing the ODI series against South Africa
And now the Twitter world has gone mad after Kohli decided to skip India’s first white-ball assignment of 2022. One fan stated that the players’ egos have outweighed the needs of the Indian team, while another even tweeted that the legendary batter should retire from cricket with limited overs.
While yet another fan wants Kohli to respect the game of cricket, another tweeted that Rohit and Kohli don’t want to play under each other’s captaincy. Yet another fan also tweeted that it was unprofessional for Kohli to skip the ODI series.
Kohli is the 2nd highest run scorer for India in ODI cricket, having scored 12169 runs in 254 matches. Only Sachin Tendulkar (18426) is ahead of Kohli in the list of all-time Indian run scorers.
Here are some of the reactions from Twitter
Reply to @Im_Rock out of test series due to injury and @imVkohli will be taking a break from the ODI series.. Wowww what an award winning movie script. @BCCI
— Aman Jha (@AmanJha68865006) Dec 14, 2021
Very disappointed that Virat is not making himself available for the ODI series against SA for his daughters birthday. If so, I will in no way defend him. It’s highly unprofessional of him.
But I get the feeling there could be another reason. #ViratKohli #IndvsSA
— Dr Palak Singh (@thatsmePalak) Dec 14, 2021
Are these two trying to avoid playing under each other’s captaincy?
Earlier there was news about #RohitSharma that he was out of the Test series due to an injury and now sources say that: #ViratKohli will also be from the One Day series.#IndvsSA #BCCI #TeamIndia @BCCI pic.twitter.com/iUnxMmuCHD
— Shubhankar Mishra (@shubhankrmishra) Dec 14, 2021
Worrying View by Sections of Media on Reply to @Im_Rock and @imVkohli and their reasons for missing each other in the Tests and ODIs in SA. @BCCI someone needs to keep a close eye on this. Players have their lives, and it’s not always what you see with the naked eye alone. @bhogleharsha
— IndianFromThane (@Indianfromthane) Dec 14, 2021
Rohit Sharma does not play test series.
Virat Kohli does not play ODI series.
This reminds me of Agar hum unki shadi me nahi jayenge, to vo hamare yaha shadi me nahi aayenge”
— Manoj Pareek (@mrpareekji) Dec 14, 2021
No Rohit Sharma, no Virat Kohli
Ye to bring me new ERA aa gaya #IndvsSA #INDvSA #CricketTwitter
— Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) Dec 14, 2021
BCCI becomes toxic… No idea what they are trying to do. @imVkohli from the ODI series to take an incredible break. All is not well between the current captain and the departing captain. BCCI must act responsibly, otherwise it will be too late #BCCI https://t.co/z19JrmWaF0
— Aman Jha (@AmanJha68865006) Dec 14, 2021
No one is bigger than the game. That’s the tweet. Respect the game. A large number of children dream of putting on the INDIA sweater. If it was earned then, it should be earned now. Personal chutti lena hai to work in a 9 to 5 job. @BCCI @imVkohli Reply to @Im_Rock
— Ansuman (@ansumanpaikray) Dec 14, 2021
When Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma play power games, put them on the couch. Indian cricket has plenty of talent waiting.
— Mayur Datey (@vegetable1441) Dec 14, 2021
Why can’t Virat Kohli just take a break from ODIs and T20Is if he doesn’t want to play that format? Whenever a series of shorter format comes, he takes a break. Holiday with family more important than a big series? Retire and focus only on tests. #IndvsSA
— Somya Chhabra (@imsomyachhabra) Dec 14, 2021
Rohit won’t be playing test matches and Virat Kohli won’t be playing ODIs for his holiday, I mean what the hell is going on with Indian cricket. I think some cricketers’ egos are bigger than Indian cricket now. Reply to @Im_Rock @imVkohli India needs them both everywhere.#ViratKohli #RohitSharma
— (@shivampatel7103) Dec 14, 2021
Sources
2/ https://www.crictracker.com/ego-of-some-players-has-become-bigger-than-indian-cricket-twitter-comes-down-hard-on-virat-kohli-after-he-skips-odi-series-against-sa/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]