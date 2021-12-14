Sports
Walker, Pickett still unsure if they will play in Peach Bowl
East Lansing The last game of the regular season was played just over two weeks ago, but Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III kept busy.
The junior has won his fair share of awards and was named Walter Camp Player of the Year, while also taking home the Doak Walker Award as the top performing nation. Walker was at the Michigan States basketball game on Saturday as the program received a handful of key recruits ahead of Wednesday’s early signing day.
The key question going forward is whether Walker will be on the field when No. 10 Michigan State (10-2) takes on No. 12 Pittsburgh (11-2) in the December 30 Peach Bowl in Atlanta.
“I’m insecure about him,” coach Mel Tucker said Monday. I know he struggles through some things so we just have to keep following it. He’s not alone. I mean it’s a fluid situation and we would prepare and get as many guys ready to go as we can.
Lake:Trieu: Michigan State strikes again in transfer portal, lands linebacker Aaron Brule
Walker looks likely to declare for next spring’s NFL Draft. If he is expected to go the first two days, he can choose not to play in the bowl game.
Tucker said Monday that no player has told him they plan to sit out the first New Years Six game since 2015 in Michigan States.
I haven’t heard from the healthy guys yet that they aren’t going to play, Tucker said. That could change when we go. Well, we have to look at the health of all our boys and things like that.
Walker ran for 1,636 yards and 18 touchdowns this season. After leading Michigan State to a win over Penn State in the final game, he said he planned to play in the bowl game.
As Tucker said, that could change and he will be open with all his players.
We need to go through the drills and see, Tucker said. Injuries will be a big part of it, just boys’ health. We would get as many guys ready to play as possible. Our guys are very good at communicating with me in terms of what they want to do, how they feel about certain things. As we go through this process, I have a clear picture of who will be playing, who will be available to play.
Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett, one of the four Heisman Trophy finalists, said last week that he hasn’t decided whether hell is in the bowl game.
As a coach, you have to prepare for them to be at full strength and all their guys playing until we know otherwise, Tucker said. Sometimes we find that out on game day, but I don’t think that detracts from the excitement, intensity and importance of the game. Because when that ball flips, it all goes out the window. We keep score, it’s a binary deal, you can get a one or a zero. And from there it goes on.
Heisman stump put aside
While Walker has won many individual awards, he finished sixth in the voting for the Heisman Trophy and was not one of the finalists invited to New York this past weekend.
It was disappointing to Tucker that his star who ran back was not among them, but he said nothing changes what Tucker did for the state of Michigan.
We had a nice chat a few days ago, Tucker said. I said listen, the prizes, the ones you win and the ones you don’t, they don’t define you as a person or as a player. Just keep that in mind. We appreciate you. You have worked very hard to get what you have and to get to where you are today. And just because you may or may not have won a prize that doesn’t change who you are, it doesn’t change what you’ve done.
Personally, I wanted to see him invited to New York for that, but it didn’t happen. But it really doesn’t take away from who he is as a person, who he is as a player.
Fill in the vacancy
While Tucker is busy closing early signing day on Wednesday as he prepares his team for the Peach Bowl, he also has an open position to fill in his coaching staff.
Last week, cornerbacks coach Travares Tillman left to take a job at Georgia Tech, his alma mater. Tucker said he would be in no rush to find the right candidate to replace Tillman.
I’m going to take my time, Tucker said. I’m not in a hurry. We have a very good idea of what we want to do and we will be flexible. We would get the best person, the best person for coaching and also for recruiting.
