TPL Season 3 launched | tennis news





Mumbai: Gujarat Panthers take on Pune Jaguars in the opening game of the third season of the Tennis Premier League (TPL) with stars such as doubles specialist Divij Sharan, Vijay Sundar Prashant and Ukraine’s Valeyrla Strakhova from Gujarat taking on Saketh Myneni, Ishaque Iqbal and Rutuja Bhosle of Pune. Later on, players such as Ramkumar Ramanathan, Pranesh Gunnneswaran and Yuki Bhambri, to name a few, will also appear on the pitch for their respective teams. The third season of the TPL was inaugurated here with team owners, co-owners and the country’s leading men’s and women’s tennis players, along with international women’s players promising five days of exciting tennis. Present at the occasion were co-owners Leander Paes, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonali Bendre, Divya Khosla Kumar and Sania Mirza, mentor of the Finecab Hyderabad Strikers. Top filmmaker and tennis enthusiast Vishal Bharadwaj was also present. Goran Ivanisevic, former Wimbledon champion and coach of the world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, who participated in the proceedings via video call. “It’s my first year with the TPl and I’m really excited to be here as a mentor to Hyderabad Strikers,” said Sania. When asked how the pandemic has affected athletes around the world, Sania said: “I can’t speak for everyone, but I know that many athletes, including myself, have struggled through this period. There was always this fear of getting sick. , travel restrictions while attending events, and many more issues. That’s why I feel along with staying physically fit, focusing on mental health was and remains very important.” Paes pledged to continue his efforts to make the TPL bigger and better and took on the role of anchor while speaking with Ivanisevic. “I was excited to be part of the TPL, but with the new quarantine rules, I had to drop out. Next year, even if I have to come a week early and quarantine, I promise to be there,” Ivanisevic was told on Monday in a release quoted. He said it was indeed an honor for him to coach the number 1 in the world. “I think Novak is the best tennis player, and I learn something new every day by being around him,” said Ivanisevic. Although it was a very stressful job being Novak’s coach, Ivanisevic said he is having a great time. The upgraded TPL 3.0 will feature six international women: Britain’s Samantha Murray Sharan, ranked 206, Diana Marcinkevica of Latvia, ranked 262, Thailand’s Peangtarn Plipuech, ranked 294, Sabina Sharipova of Uzbekistan, ranked 317, Valeriya Strakhova of Ukraine, ranked 379, next to Sofia Shapatava. Paes noted. “The Tennis Premier League has experienced tremendous growth since its inception and I am very excited about its third season now. We have eight strong teams in the league and we have seen encouraging response over the last two years, which only promises that this season will be much larger on scale.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.onmanorama.com/sports/tennis/2021/12/14/tennis-premier-league-third-season-launched.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos