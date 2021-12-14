South Dakota hockey team apologizes after teachers monetize ‘humiliating’ promotion

Suggest a correction
(NEXSTAR) A South Dakota junior league hockey team apologized in a statement Monday after a promotion that saw teachers on their knees trying to scoop up dollar bills was blasted on social media over the weekend.
“While our intent was to provide a positive and fun experience for teachers, we can see how humiliating and insulting it seems to participating teachers and the teaching profession as a whole,” said The Sioux Falls Stampede Hockey Club and CU Mortgage Direct. in a joint statement. “We deeply regret and apologize to all teachers for any embarrassment this may have caused.”
Ten teachers were chosen from the 31 candidates to participate in the cash joke. The hockey club said every teacher and school involved was highlighted ahead of the event, including a total of $5,000 in cash. The minimum each teacher would receive was $500.
“As a teacher, I find this humiliating‘ wrote one person on Twitter. “Scrambling on the floor against others for a few $1 bills? How about honoring teachers with heartfelt donations instead of turning us into silly entertainment for fans?
Another Facebook commentator, who also said she’s a teacher, called the promotion “dystopian,” adding, “Your organization and the CU Mortgage Direct group should be ashamed of putting on a demented version of Hungry Hippos.” . Oh dear.”
However, others said they were either not offended or saw the event as part of a bigger problem.
“I don’t think anyone is blaming the team, but it appeals to the state of our country and the state when teachers feel like they have to fight each other for single people while crawling on the floor to buy teaching materials,” a man wrote on Facebook. “The fact that more people have signed up means this is a bigger problem than we saw. The team tried to do something nice, but it just came out badly.”
The Stampede and CU Mortgage Direct announced that after the promotion, they will be giving away an additional $15,500 to local teachers, an additional $500 to those who participated, and an additional $500 to the additional applicants.
Loren Paul, head of the South Dakota Education Association teachers’ association, told KELO that he thought the event might be well-intentioned, but “it just underscores the fact that educators don’t have the resources needed to meet the needs of their students.”
Paul told the Associated Press that the state “shouldn’t force teachers to crawl on an ice rink to get the money they need to fund their classrooms.
One of the teachers in the Dash for Cash, Barry Langden, told KELO that he saw the event as a great way to raise money for his esports team.
south dakota has one of the lowest average teacher salaries in the US, according to the National Education Association. Last week, during her budget speech, Governor Kristi Noem said she was proposing a 6% pay increase for state workers, including in education.
Paul told KELO that the proposal is appreciated, but added that teachers’ salaries are yet to be negotiated and that the salary increase will not make up for years of neglect.
The 6% sure is a nice help, but it doesn’t solve it, Paul told KELO last week. Our problem is the years where we can’t even handle inflation, and we’ve had several. The last couple of years we were above it, but a few years before that we were below inflation and that really hurts us.
