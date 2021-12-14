India gears up for 2024 Games in Paris, 20 additional athletes added to TOPS





The Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports organized a meeting on December 13 in which 148 athletes were included in the TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) core group. The list included 20 new athletes. The list includes players in seven sports: cycling, sailing, shooting, swimming, table tennis, weightlifting and wrestling. The MOC also approved the lists in Parasport (Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Shooting, Swimming, Table tennis). Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Boxing, Equestrian, Fencing, Golf, Gymnastics, Judo, Rowing and Tennis will be covered at the next meeting later this month. The TOPS team and the respective national sports federations have worked together to prepare the lists of athletes for the TOPS Core and Development Groups. The process involves meticulous research, evaluation and projections of the athletes’ performance before being submitted to the MOC for consideration. Find out more about TOPS here: https://newsonair.com/2021/09/21/in-just-seven-years-the-top-scheme-has-reshaped-indian-sporting-ecosystem/ The 2024 Olympic Games will take place in Paris and with the 2020 Games in Tokyo already postponed, the preparation time for the Paris Games is less. The MOC meeting marks the formal start of the shortened Olympic cycle. About seven athletes have been scouted from the Khelo India Scheme and are among the new members of the TOPS Development Group. The list of athletes supported under TOPS is: Cycling Development Group: Esow Alben, Keithellakpam Jemsh Singh, Laitonjam Ronaldo Y Rojit Singh and E David Beckham (new inductee). Sailing core group: Vishnu Saravanan, Varun Thakkar, KC Ganapathy and Nethra Kumanan. Shooting core group: Divyansh Singh Panwar, Aishwary PratapTomar, Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma, ElavenilValarivan, AnjumMoudgil, Manu Bhaker and RahiSarnobatVijayveer Sidhu. Development group: YasahwiniDeswal and Chinki Yadav, Niraj Kumar, Sartaj Singh Tiwana, Dhanush Srikanth, ShahuTushar Mane, Hriday Hazarika, RudrankkshBalasahebPatil, ParthMakhija, Anish Bhanwala, Adarsh, Saranjo, Grainjo, Shiwalb, Singh, Saravant , N Gaayathri, Sunidhi Chauhan, Nishchal, AyushiPodder, Shreya Agarwal, ShriyankaSadarangi, ZeenaKhitta, Abhindnya Ashok Patil, Tejaswini, Esha Singh, Rhythm Sangwan, Kirti Gupta, Manisha Khorwatt, Karshanake Singh Swapnil, An Suresh. Swimming core group: Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj. (Development group to be included in next meeting). Table Tennis Core Group: A Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, ManikaBatra and Sutirtha Mukherjee, Harmeet Desai and Archana Kamat. Development group: Manav Thakkar, Manush Shah and Ayikha Mukherjee, Payas Jain, SFR Snehit, Swatiska Ghosh, Diya Chitale, Suhana Saini and Sreeja Akula. Weightlifting core group: Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Mirabai Chanu. Development group: Achinta Sheuli, Soumya Sunil Dalvi, Garud Harshada Sharad, Kolli Varalakshmi Pavani Kumari, Mangkhya Boni, R Arockiya Alish, Sanker Sargar, Gogoi Sidhanta, Charu Pesi, Markio Tario and Sorkhaibam Bindyarani Devi, N Tom Yachou Veyavayavaharksha Jyoti Yadav, Komal Kohar, Sarika Shingare and Ajay Singh. Wrestling Core Group: Ravi Kumar, Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia, VineshPhogat, Anshu Malik and Sonam Malik. Development group: Sunil Kumar, Ravi, Ravinder, GouravBaliyan, Sajan, Sanju Devi, Aman, Aman, Rohit, YashTushir, Sandeep Singh, Deepak, Anirudh Kumar, Arjun Halakurki, Sandeep, Ashu, HanniKumari, Sarita, Nisha, Bhateri and Bipasha. See what Paralympics gold medalist Krishna Nagar says about TOPS: https://twitter.com/PBNS_India/status/1448659311060684811?s=20 Para Sports Core Group: Archery: Harvinder Singh; Athletics: T Mariyappan, Sharad Kumar, Praveen Kumar, Sandeep Chaudhary, SumitAntil, Sundar Singh Gurjar, Amit Saroha, Devendra Jhajharia, Nishad Kumar, Navdeep and Yogesh Kathunia. Badminton: Suhas Yathiraj, Krishna Nagar, Pramod Bhagat, Manoj Sarkar, Tarun Dhillon and Parul Parmar. Shooting: Avani Lekhara, Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adana. Swimming: Suyash Jadhav. Table tennis: Bhavina Patel. What is Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) Target Olympic Podium Scheme is a flagship program of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, which is an effort to provide assistance to India’s top athletes. The scheme seems to add a premium to the preparations of these athletes so that they can win medals at major events such as the Olympic Games, Paralympic Games, Asian Games, CWG and more. The scheme currently supports 104 TOPS Core Group athletes in 13 sports disciplines and Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams and 269 TOPS Development Group athletes in 12 sports disciplines supported for future mega events such as the 2024 Paris Games and 2028 Los Angeles Games. See what Paralympics gold medalist Pramod Bhagat says about TOPS: https://t.co/pfQzx6hGDB Why was TOPS created? Indian history in the Olympics has been especially recognized for its incredible achievements in hockey. But over time, the nation saw a demise at the mega event. From the 2000 Sydney Olympics to 2012 London, India managed to get a total of 11 medals in four Olympics. On the other hand, at the Paralympic Games. India has won just 12 medals from the inception of the Paralympic Games to the 2016 Paralympic Games. And with a country of enormous talent, that is not enough. How has TOPS affected the performance of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in India? In order to improve performance in the Olympic and Paralympic Games, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports launched the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) in September 2014 and the results were immediately visible. The TOPS sponsored athletes achieved relative success at the 2016 Rio Olympics and the 2018 Commonwealth Games. PV Sindhu and Sakshi Malik took silver and bronze in Badminton and Wrestling at the 2016 Rio Olympics. And at the 2016 Paralympic Games, TOPS athletes won 2 golds, 1 silver and 1 bronze, demonstrating the effectiveness of the scheme. In the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, 70 athletes won medals and 47 of them were supported under the TOP scheme. You may be wondering how TOPS contributed to this. Let me explain this to you.

