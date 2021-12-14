Darien is number 1 for the 4th time in 6 years





Darien’s football team finished the season where it began: No. 1.

Despite a new coach and the uncertainty of missing the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Blue Wave started the season 9-0, avenging their only loss of the year in the state playoffs and handily defeated Fairfield Prep, 42-7, for their fourth Division LL championship in six years, ending Season No. 1 in the final GameTimeCT/New Haven Register Top 10 Football Poll, also for the fourth time in six years.

It’s a great feeling to be recognized as the No. 1 team, said Darien head coach Mike Forget, who won his first state championship in his first, official season as the team’s head coach. They worked diligently to prepare for the play-offs after the defeat in Turkey. They would not be refused.

Darien closes the season 12-1. The only loss was against arch-rival New Canaan, 12-7, on Thanksgiving. But the Blue Wave virtually removed the blemish by convincingly avenging that loss, 24-10, in the semifinals. Darien’s stunning win over Fairfield Prep in the championship game, in which the defense allowed just one first-half deficit, 52 yards in all to three quarters and not conceded a run until a minute left, seemed to cement the team’s stature . It’s a fantastic feeling, said Darien senior Tighe Cummiskey, who rushed for 188 yards in the championship. Obviously this is the last time we put the pads on, and this was the only way we were going to get out. When we got into this game, we refused to do anything but win. We came out, we played hard and we deserved what we got. Although it was not unanimous, voters overwhelmingly agreed, except for one of 22 voters who gave Darien their votes in first place. Maloney, who won the Class L title 35-21 at Windsor for his first football championship, finished second — the highest finish in school history. The previous record was fifth place in 1961. Class LL runner-up Fairfield Prep finished #3 and moved up one spot. The SCC champion Jesuits finished 11-2, their highest position since runner-up in 1988. Prep avenged his only regular season loss by beating Greenwich Class LL Semifinalist New Canaan, the only team to beat Darien this year, finished the season 10-2, finishing No. 4. Class L runner-up Windsor (11-2) finished No. 5 and St. Joseph, who lost to Windsor in the L semifinals came in at number 6 after being placed at number 3 to start the postseason and number 2 for most of the year. Class M champion Killingly – who was one of two unbeaten teams this season 12-0 – finished in No. 7, the highest ranking since finishing in No. 5 after his undefeated 2017 Class M title. Semifinalist Shelton (9-3), Class LL, finished in No. 8. Cromwell/Portland, Class S champion, who wrote the program’s first undefeated season and was the only team to win 13 games this season, debuts in the poll and finishes at No. 1. 9. This is Cromwell’s second time to finish in the rankings, after performing at No. 7 after the 12-1 Class S Championship in 2008. Greenwich, a 7-4 Class LL quarterfinalist, finishes in No. 10. All four of the Cardinals’ losses were playoff teams, finishing in the Top 10 — Fairfied Prep, New Canaan, St. Joseph and Shelton. 1. DARIN (21) 12-1 656 2 LL End result: Won Class LL Championship, def. Fairfield Prep 42-7 It comes down to:Darien regains the No. 1 spot as Class LL champions, after beating Hamden, New Canaan and Prep in the tournament.

2. MALONEY 12-1 596 5 l End result: Won Class L Championship, def. Windsor 35-21. Maloney rises to No. 2 after winning the first state title in school history, beating Bristol Central, Masuk and Windsor.



3. FAIRFIELD PREPARATION 11-2 536 4 LL End result: Lost to Darien 42-7. It comes down to: Prep moved up one spot, beating Greenwich and Shelton to make a class LL championship.

4. NEW CANAAN 10-2 498 1 LL End result: Lost to Darien 24-10 in Class LL Semifinals. It comes down to: New Canaan lost its No. 1 ranking with a Class LL semifinal loss to Darien. The Rams defeated Southington in the quarterfinals and were the only team to beat Darien this season (on Thanksgiving).

5. WINDSOR 11-2 462 10 l End result: Lost to Maloney 35-21 in the Class L Championship. It comes down to: Windsor moved up five places to finish the season at No. 5 after a huge comeback Class L semifinal win over St. Joseph, 35-31.

6. ST. JOSEPH 10-2 434 3 l End result: Lost to Windsor 35-31 in the Class L semifinals. It comes down to: St. Joseph was upset by Windsor in the semifinals, finishing the season at No. 6. The Hogs defeated Hand 21-20 in overtime in the quarterfinals.

7. MURDER (1) 12-0 400 7 m End result: Won Class M Championship, def. Rockville 28-14. It comes down to: Killingly was one of two undefeated teams this season, winning the Class M tournament by knocking out Gilbert/NW/Housy, Branford and Rockville.

8. SHELTON 9-3 323 8 LL End result: Lost to Fairfield Prep 24-3 in the Class LL Semifinals. It comes down to: Shelton defeated Hall 42-28 in the quarterfinals, but was defeated again by Prep. Shelton’s three losses this season were twice to Trumbull and Prep.

9. CROMWELL/PORTLAND 13-0 299 NEW s End result: Won Class S State Championship, def. Bloomfield 21-6. It comes down to: Cromwell/Portland, one of only two undefeated teams in the state, makes its Top 10 debut in the latest poll after beating Bloomfield, Ansonia and Notre Dame-Fairfield in the Class S tournament.

10. GREENWICH 7-4 279 6 LL End result: Lost to Fairfield Prep 21-14 in the Class LL Quarterfinals. Greenwich drops four places but remains in the Top 10 after a quarter-final defeat at the hands of Fairfield Prep. Greenwich lost to Shelton, St. Joseph, New Canaan and Prep (all Top 10 teams) this season.



