Brittany Hockley confirms she is still dating tennis star boyfriend Jordan Thompson

Brittany Hockley has confirmed that her relationship with tennis star boyfriend Jordan Thompson is still strong despite being apart for several months.

The reality star, 34, was reunited with her beau in Sydney over the weekend after returning to Australia alone in October.

Brittany, who is notoriously private about her romance, shared a photo of herself cuddling the 27-year-old athlete, with a scenic view of the beach behind them.

She simply captioned the image “home” as they beamed for the selfie.

Brittany’s reunion with Jordan comes after she enjoyed a girls night out with her best friend Rebel Wilson at the AACTA awards at the Sydney Opera House on Wednesday.

She stunned on the red carpet in a white satin dress by Vera Wang, the same style that actress Zendaya wore at the 2019 Emmy awards.

While the corset had a nude lining across the chest, it was translucent throughout and showed Brittany’s tinted torso.

Then it flowed into a floor-length satin skirt with a train, thigh-high split on one side and soft drape.

Brittany rounded out her ensemble with a pair of glittery strappy stilettos and a pearl box purse.

Jordan was also conspicuously missing from his girlfriend’s side when she took home two awards at the Australian Podcast Awards in Sydney earlier this month.

‘That’s a long distance for you! We’re definitely still together,” Brittany told the Daily Mail Australia when asked about her partner.

Brittany returned to Australia in October, having left in June to join Jordan on the tennis tour and help his team with tournament logistics.

The couple, who first met on the celebrity dating app Raya last year, traveled across Europe and the United States for their matches.