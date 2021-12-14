Unbeaten run of three games gives struggling UMaine men’s hockey some much-needed momentum

The University of Maine men’s hockey team certainly didn’t want to go into the Christmas break with a 2-11-4 record.

Saturday night’s UMaine’s 4-3 win over Union College (New York) was the first regulatory win of the season, and the team is 1-2-3 in their last six games despite conceding just 10 goals.

The team has only scored eight goals in that span, so Saturday night’s burst of four goals, including the first power play goal in eight games (0-17), gives the Black Bears something to build on.

The Black Bears are undefeated in their last three games, 1-0-2, and are looking to take that momentum into the second half, starting with a first-ever series with Penn State at State College, Pennsylvania, on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Both games start at 5:00 PM.

Freshman UMaine head coach Ben Barr has mixed feelings about the break.

Everything is still day to day, but to be honest, I wish we were still playing, said Barr. We’re starting to figure out a little bit about who we are. Hopefully we can use the break to get our boys healthy. We have quite a few injuries.

Left wing Matthew Fawcett, center Grant Hebert and right wing Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup are all sidelined with concussion.

Fawcett, a transfer from Quinnipiac with an eight-game goal, has missed six, while Hebert and Schmidt-Svejstrup have missed the last three.

Robert Morris transfer Hebert has four goals and an assist in 13 games and Schmidt-Svejstrup has a goal and three assists in 12 games.

Another forward, Brad Morrissey, who has scored and assisted in seven games, has also been sidelined by injury.

Barr loves where the team is now.

We were by leaps and bounds from where we were a month or two ago, the former UMass head coach said. Our defenders have been much better, everything has been much better.

He said it is normal for a team to get better as it gets used to a new coaching staff.

I am proud of how the players have bought in. It’s hard when you lose so many matches with one goal. But they stayed with it. They didn’t get discouraged, which is good. There’s a lot of character in that dressing room.

Eleven games this season were either decided by one goal or ended in a draw.

They are 2-5-4 in those games.

If you watch our practice match against Quinnipiac [7-0 loss in October] until now was a very different team, said leftist graduate student Keenan Suthers, who scored two goals, including the game winner in the win over Union. At this point we played our best hockey. It’s nice because they were so much better and I think I prove that well in the second half.

Senior defender Jakub Sirota said it was nice to win before Christmas.

Now we have that confidence to win again. We can take it into the second half of the season and hopefully keep going,” he said.

He agreed with Suthers that there is no comparison between this team and the team defeated by Quinnipiac, who are currently ranked second in the country in the US Collegiate Hockey Online poll.

We’ll keep making strides week after week and hopefully we’ll keep it going, Sirota said.

Sirota goes into halftime as the team’s top scorer with nine points on three goals and six assists. His freshman defense partner, David Breazeale, has a goal and seven assists for eight points and sophomore center Lynden Breen has 2-6-8. Suthers is now up 3-4-7, sophomore right wing Donavan Houle has a team-leading five goals to go with one assist and senior right wing Adam Dawe has 2-4-6.

Junior left winger Ben Poisson and junior defender Adrien Bisson each have three goals. Poisson has two assists and Bisson has one.

Despite his two mistakes that led to goals on Saturday night, sophomore goalkeeper Victor Ostman has played more consistently this season, as has junior goalkeeper Matt Thiessen.

In the past six games, they have combined a 1.61 goals-to-average and save rate of 0.929.

Thiessen, still looking for his first win of his career, is 0-5-3 with an average of 2.73 goals conceded and a save rate of 0.898, while Ostman is 2-6-1, 3.01 and 0.897 .

After the Penn State series, UMaine will host Alaska-Fairbanks for a few non-conference games before ending with 13 Hockey East games. UMaine is 1-8-2 in Hockey East.

Penn State, from the Big Ten, is 11-8 and will not play again until the UMaine series. Alaska-Fairbanks is 2-12 and will play four games before traveling to Orono on January 7-8.

UMaine enters the break as 54th of 59 Division I teams in scoring (1.76 goals per game), tied for 35th in goals allowed (3 gpg), 56th on power play (8 percent), tied for 25th on penalty kill ( 83.3 percent) and as the second least penalized team (7.41 penalty minutes per game). The Black Bears are 45th in faceoff skill (47.9 percent).

