‘Busy Got Me!’: How Sunderland Brilliantly Bonded Dan Neil to Help Supporters Fundraising Campaign

A fixture on the wing, his first senior goals, the best non-set piece assist score in League One, and a return to the international set-up to top it all off. Recently, however, the 20-year-old had a rare off-day at the Academy of Light. One of the squad’s more talented table tennis players, the midfielder eagerly accepted the challenge of taking on Academy Administrator Linda Spensley. Register to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise At this stage, he was completely unaware that he would be hiring a former county player. He began to suspect something was up as more and more players and staff came in to watch. The result was an overall defeat. “I got attached there,” Neil told local media on Saturday, after his stunning early goal set the Black Cats on their way to a 2-1 win over Plymouth Argyle. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Dan Neil’s table tennis skills were put to the test at the Academy of Light “I thought it would be just a few guys, and then they came in one by one. Before I knew it, the whole club was there. “And then the cameras were there… “I guess I just felt the pressure, to be honest. We have a rematch in a few weeks!” The defeat cost Dan Neil 100, but as he quickly noted, it was all for a good cause. Fan group Roker Report recently launched their now annual fundraiser for the Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen, which provides meals for the most vulnerable on Wearside. After they kickstarted the campaign by spending 13,000 out of their podcast ad revenue, that total has grown rapidly as supporters have joined the push. As of Tuesday morning, the number stood at an incredible 46,742, with over 1,000 donations in total. The group maintained a 24-hour Twitter space to support the campaign, featuring interviews with Sunderland legends such as Peter Reid, Martin Smith and Marco Gabbiadini. Luke O’Nien and Mel Reay also supported the space by participating in feature interviews, the latter visiting the Community Soup Kitchen with Lee Johnson last Friday. Johnson himself matched Neil’s 100 forfeit. You can support the campaign here clutch. A message from the editors of football clubs Our aim is to provide you with the best, most current and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year. This depth of coverage comes at a cost, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting you’ve come to expect, consider subscribing to our new sports-only package here. Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

