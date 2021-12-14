Short-handed Los Angeles Rams win key NFC West matchup against Arizona Cardinals





GLENDALE, Ariz. — Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey returned to Los Angeles on a private jet after producing a positive COVID-19 test, while tight end Tyler Higbee wondered if he had contracted the coronavirus after a series of tests produced anomalous results. In the hours leading up to kickoff against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football, the Rams scrambled to make roster moves after Ramsey and Higbee joined three other teammates on the Reserve/COVID-19 roster, barring them from playing. . “My first reaction was, ‘You have to cheat on me,'” Rams coach Sean McVay said of the situation. “You don’t replace guys like that.” McVay was right. His main playmakers are irreplaceable. But that turned out to be irrelevant at the end of the game. Four starters behind Reserve/COVID-19, and after losing three of their previous four games, the Rams defeated the division-leading Cardinals 30-23. And now Los Angeles is just a game behind Arizona in the NFC West after splitting the season series. 2 Related The Rams improved to 9-4, while the Cardinals fell to 10-3. “We’re playing well,” said Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald, who had three sacks and a tipped pass. “We’re not there. We still have things to do to get us in a great position where we want to be.” Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 23 of 30 passes for 287 yards and three touchdowns, while the 13th-year-old pro ended a three-game losing streak on Monday Night Football. “I felt good about it,” Stafford said of his performance. “There were some things that you obviously want back… but I felt like we managed the game really well.” Cooper Kupp caught 13 passes for a game-high 123 yards and a touchdown for the Rams, and he now leads all NFL receivers in receptions, yards and touchdowns — a season-end feat accomplished by just three players since the merger (Jerry Rice, Sterling Sharpe and Steve Smith), according to research by ESPN Stats & Information. Four games into his tenure with the Rams, Odell Beckham Jr. going on the offensive after taking his third touchdown pass in as many games, marking his first TD reception since 2015 straight games. “It’s just great to have fun,” Beckham said. “These are big kids at heart who love football.” Beckham finished with six catches for 77 yards, and Rams sophomore wideout Van Jefferson caught two passes for 58 yards, including a 52-yard touchdown reception. In defense, linebackers Ernest Jones and Leonard Floyd each intercepted a pass from Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray, who finished 32-of-49 by passing 383 yards. The Rams turned both takeaways into touchdowns. “This was a must-win,” Floyd said. “Our backs were against the wall.” The Rams have been as tight as they have been all season due to the coronavirus, forcing a total of five players to miss Monday’s game. “It was absolutely shocking,” Donald said of Ramsey and Higbee’s late placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list. “Jalen texted me. I told him we’d hold it back for him.’ “Wish I could be there tonight,” Ramsey wrote on his Instagram page before the match. “I’m pissed off, but Go Rams, anyway! (I’m fine/normal)…” LA running back Darrell Henderson Jr. was placed on the COVID-19 list on Saturday, followed by right tackle Rob Havenstein and cornerback Dont’e Deayon on Sunday. Sony Michel started in Henderson’s absence, rushing to 79 yards on 20 carries, and reserve tackle Joe Noteboom started in Havenstein’s absence. The Rams now return to Los Angeles, where they face the 5-8 Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/32863523/short-handed-los-angeles-rams-win-key-nfc-west-matchup-arizona-cardinals The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos