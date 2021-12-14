‘You never want a cricket-related death’: Archer thought his blow to Smith in 2019 Ashes was ‘very serious’ | Cricket





The English pacesetter looked back on his grueling Ashes fight with Steve Smith, the latter being hit by a vicious bouncer. Smith, one of the world’s top Test hitters, was approaching his third consecutive Ashes hundred in 2019 when he was hit on the side of the head by a short pitch from Archer. The effects of the 92.4 mph delivery were immediately noticed, with Smith falling face forward to the ground and receiving medical treatment on the field. The Australian star eventually got back on his feet and after a lengthy chat with team doctor Richard Saw decided to walk back to the pavilion. A bruised Smith retired at age 80, while the Lord’s crowd gave him a huge round of applause when he returned. He returned to make 92. Archer highlighted the compelling moment of the 2019 Ashes, saying his blow could have dealt Smith some serious damage. The Barbados-born English pacer alluded to the tragic death of Phillip Hughes, who died after being hit by a short delivery during a domestic Sheffield Shield match in 2014. “I think in England personally when the ball hits you it can feel a lot worse than it is because sometimes it’s a bit cold and I thought it was until I actually saw it roll when it went down and then he rolled on his back I went oh my, you know. “I thought it was very serious but he came out and punched again. Obviously you never want a cricket related death. There was already one and there is no need for another. It’s hard enough as it is to get the kids to come and play cricket,” Archer said as he spoke to NewsCorp. Smith, who missed the next test at Headingley after suffering a concussion, finished the series without even being fired from Archer once. He finished the 2019 Ashes with staggering numbers, scoring 774 runs in seven innings at a 110.57 average, including a double hundred, two tons and three fifty. Smith accepted Archer’s challenge, but the England pacer believes the wicket was not meant for him. “I know they say he’s rock hard anyway, but I don’t think he would have started again if he wasn’t. Just his resilience. You put yourself on the line and you put everything on the line for your team. Honestly, throughout that whole series “I just think his wicket wasn’t for me. There were a few top edges that could have been on hand. But I just enjoyed the challenge,” Archer said.

