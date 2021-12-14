Sports
Collins Hill football team went to Las Vegas for a bowling match with Washington state champion | Sport
After all, the historic state championship won last weekend won’t be the end of the 2021 high school football season for Collins Hill.
School officials confirmed Monday that the Eagles have received one of four invitations to play in the 2021 GEICO Bowl Series on Saturday in Las Vegas.
Top-ranked Collins Hill (15-0), who claimed the program’s first-class AAAAAAA state title last Saturday with a 24-8 win over No. 3 Milton at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium, will take on champion Graham of the state AAAA in Washington. Kapowsin at Fertitta Field, with kick-off scheduled for 4 p.m. Eastern Time and broadcast nationally on ESPNU.
That game will be followed by the showcase’s other game, which saw Florida Class AAA Champion Chaminade-Madonna (11-1), who handed Georgia Class AAAAAA State Champion Buford the only loss of the season, against Arizona AAAAAA Champion Gilbert. (11-) 3) at 10.30 pm
I’m just incredibly proud of my coaches and this group of kids, said Collins Hill athletic director Scarlett Grantham. They have worked so hard for the past four years. It’s just a great opportunity for them to play on a stage like this and represent Gwinnett County and our school. So I couldn’t be more proud of them.
As big as the podium is as Saturday’s game, the Eagles, who have a consensus in the top five national rankings, including the No. 3 MaxPreps and USA Today, have already played on some pretty big ones this season.
They opened the season in August by beating No. 9 Brookwood in the Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, also scoring victories over Mississippi powerhouse Greenville Christian 37-22 in the Freedom Bowl Classic a few weeks later and Region 8 -AAAAAAA rival North Gwinnett in a nationally televised match in October.
This match will be a little different though, as they will have very little time to prepare for a Graham-Kapowsin (14-0) team nearly 2700 miles away that recently won a state title of their own.
But Eagles coach Lenny Gregory isn’t worried about how his team will react to the rapid turnaround from celebrating a state title.
It’s a big problem, Gregory said. But it’s no different than being in the playoffs and figuring out who your opponent is, and then you have to trade film and prepare. We didn’t watch or prepare for Lowndes (while playing in previous rounds of the state playoffs). It is four hours (drive) to Lowndes and four hours (flight) to Vegas.
(The kids) are so excited. It is awesome. Everyone is excited.
The Eagles will face off against a Graham-Kapowsin team, also known as the Eagles and also fresh off the first state championship in program history, which will also start.
These Eagles were as dominant in the Pacific Northwest as Collins Hill in Georgia, behind standout players like senior quarterback Joshua Wood (2,222 yards, 31 TDs passing), junior running back Zack Lee (1,174 yards, 11 TDs), senior receiver Julian Mason (58 rec., 873 yards, 7 TDs) and senior lineman and three star Vega Ioane (13 pancake blocks, 45 tackles, 4 TFLs, 1 caused fumbles).
I looked at it a little bit, said Gregory of Graham Kapowsin, said Monday before training for the Eagles. It seems they are a big, physical team. Big kids. We’re going to learn more about it (Monday), but you’re just looking at a 14-0 (team), state champions. So every time you play against a championship team, it’s hard.
While the Eagles focus on their task on the field, Grantham says the support of Gwinnett County schools and the Georgia High School Association has made the logistics of putting the trip together easier.
The county has been a great supporter of this and came up with a solid plan that will work for everyone and give these kids a chance together, Grantham said. (GHSA Executive Director) Dr. (Robin) Hines is on the journey with us. dr. Hines has been great too. (He has been) very supportive this year.
