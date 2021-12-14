‘They stabbed, killed hockey’: will the glory days of Pakistani hockey ever return? | Hockey News

NEW DELHI: Good was not a good enough adjective for Pakistani hockey in those days. Outstanding, phenomenal, stellar, magnificent: these were the adjectives that Pakistan often found before their name when the world ever talked about their hockey. But since the 1994 World Cup victory, the state of Pakistan has not only been looking for the green shirts, but it has also crashed.Pakistan is currently ranked 18 in the world and is in uncharted territory in the FIH rankings, looking at the possibility of missing out on another World Cup (after 2014). And if you come across Pakistani hockey fans, don’t even mention that they missed the last two Olympics (2016 and 2020/21). Those wounds are still fresh.But if Belgium can do it, why can’t Pakistan? Belgium won their first Olympic medal in 1920. Then it took them 96 years to win the next one at the Games. Just like Pakistan, they were number 18 twelve years ago. In those 12 years, Belgium won two Olympic medals (gold and silver), the World Cup title and the European Championship.Perhaps a comparison with India is more relevant for Pakistan. After 2010, India took a professional and scientific approach and, most importantly, accepted what was wrong and corrected it. That change paved the way for a return to the Olympic podium (bronze) in 2021.Legacy can thus be a double-edged sword. If you cling to it, you can’t see what’s wrong. But if you accept that ‘legacy’ is in the past and don’t move forward if you don’t evolve, then the results will pour in.Hockey in Pakistan is in that state. They have to accept, adapt and move.

THE PROBLEMS

But it is certainly not easy. It took India 11 years and the impeachment of a regime to bring about that change. There are still many flaws in the system, but the sport has benefited. That’s a fact.

Former media manager of the Pakistan team, Ijaz Chaudhry, has experienced that journey from top to bottom from Pakistan up close.

“From 1956 to 1984, Pakistan was usually the winner or second, whether it was the Olympics or the World Cup… In the 1973 World Cup, Pakistan finished fourth. This was a minor setback. But then they improved again. Second finished in the 1990 World Cup, third in the 1992 Olympics and won the 1994 World Cup. After that it’s just going back and forth,” Chaudhry told TimesofIndia.com of Pakistan.

“From missing out on medals, it has reached a stage where we can’t even qualify for the Olympics,” he added.

But it cannot be done without specific reasons; and to Pakistan’s credit they tried to change things by hiring Roelant Oltmans as their coach in 2018, but it ended unceremoniously when the Dutchman stepped down with less than a year in office and the “environment” in the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) blamed.

“The Federation is not run professionally, there are incompetent people,” Chaudhry said. “Had we played in the Pro League, we would have at least remained part of the mainstream.”

Chaudhry referred to Pakistan’s decision to withdraw from the Pro League in 2019, citing financial constraints.

It cost Pakistan dearly. They didn’t play international hockey, ranking points were a premium and it led to a free fall. As a result, they faced a tough opponent in the Olympic qualifier draw and played against the Netherlands in the new two-match qualifier format.

The Dutch team won 10-5 in total, after being surprisingly tied to a 4-4 draw in the first game and then winning 6-1 in the second game to open the Olympic door to Pakistan for the second running. Close.

Also in qualifying was an attempt to revive things, when the PHF sent an SOS to former captain Waseem Ahmed to join the team as a mentor in the dugout. But such short-term agreements can sometimes do more harm than good.

THE NEED TO BE A PATINT

Any change would take time to show the desired results. Perhaps it is on these grounds that the new PHF administration, led by President Khalid S Khokhar and Secretary General Asif Bajwa, decided to hire the services of Dutchman Siegfried Aikman, who took Japan to the gold of the 2018 Asian Games. .

Before Aikman was officially named as Pakistan’s new coach by the PHF, Aikman recently came to scout the Under-21 squad for the Junior World Cup in India. What he saw is not yet known, but the juniors barely made an impression, finishing 11th in the 16-team tournament in which France, Malaysia, South Africa and South Korea finished ahead of Pakistan.

Aikman has been given a five-year contract and is currently part of the senior team for the Asian Champions Trophy in Dhaka.

“First, I want them to have a reality check. That means living in the past doesn’t help. So we have to accept that we declined. We are number 18 in the world, which means other teams are doing better than us.. “The time when we could live in the past is over,” Aikman told TimesofIndia.com from Dhaka.

He first tries to tackle the habit of ‘clinging to the inheritance’, which is over. Aikman made an interesting observation, pending a fact-check, about what he’s seen in the players so far.

“They call them competent (but) I have a different opinion. I think they have a lot of potential. But competent? I don’t know,” said the Dutchman.

“I think they are very good dodgers, but dodging is a small part of the game of hockey. When I look at technical skills like passing and receiving, I see too many casual mistakes… They barely control the ball well on the first touch , and because of that, they usually can’t play the ball in one go.

“So if you look at the demands of modern hockey and high-performance hockey, you see that they are missing… We need to modernize the coaches in Pakistan,” Aikman further told TimesofIndia.com.

‘THIS IS PAKISTAN, NOT EUROPE’

Only time will tell if Aikman and PHF are on the same page.

Meanwhile, Chaudhry gave a first-hand local perspective of Aikman’s first observation and the reasons why talent in Pakistan might dwindle, if not completely out of sight.

“This is Pakistan, not Europe where sport is secondary,” Chaudhry said. “There are people below the poverty line. Getting jobs (through hockey) used to be a charm. That’s over. The policy of this government is to end sports departments altogether, what’s left.”

Department hockey used to be the soul of the sport in Pakistan. Almost all state and state-owned companies used to have hockey teams that they were proud of. That is no longer the case and sport is no longer a realistic way to make a career.

According to Chaudhry, the situation has deteriorated further since Imran Khan’s government came to power. But he insists that not all is lost.

“Reducing size and correct sizing led to the shutdown of (departmental) teams. Then there’s the glamour. When your national team does well, there is charm and excitement among the young players. There is not, then there is no money, there are no jobs,” Chaudhry said.

“When Imran Khan’s government came to power, Pakistan was 10th in the FIH ranking, now we are 18th. So you can imagine how sincere he is towards Pakistani hockey,” he added.

“The intent is just to pass the time, enjoy foreign tours and have followers that continue to please you… They stabbed and killed Pakistani hockey,” Chaudhry continued.

EVERYTHING IS NOT LOST

Danish Kaleem, who was the Pakistani coach at the Junior World Cup recently held in India, tried to show the promising side of efforts to change the approach to hockey governance in Pakistan. However, he admitted that the decision to withdraw from the Pro League was a blow.

“We suffered from our decision to miss the Pro League,” Kaleem said.

“Now Asif Bajwa has rejoined (as Secretary General of PHF) and our President, Khalid S Khokhar, is trying to improve many things. He is serious that Pakistan will play all FIH tournaments and matches next year. If we do , our ranking will also improve,” Kaleem told TimesofIndia.com.

But Pakistan’s chances of playing international matches can only exist if they travel as most international teams have still marked the country as a no-go zone for security reasons.

That is why, as Chaudhry claims, he made an attempt to successfully convince the FIH and Scotland to make Glasgow Pakistan’s ‘home’ to play the home game of their Pro League matches, but weeks before that, the PHF had withdrawn from the tournament due to financial constraints.

If things continue like this and money doesn’t come in from government and business, the Pakistan hockey battle may not end soon.

“Companies are willing to contribute if they see where their money is being spent,” Chaudhry says.

“When they (PHF) brought up the idea of ​​a league, even the franchisees of the T20 cricket league (Pakistan Super League) got interested, even Pakistanis from abroad. But when they come to see how unprofessional the PHF is, they run away .

“But there are also capable people, like Tauqeer Dar, who runs an academy in Lahore. They toured the Netherlands, Germany, Malaysia and even India once without any help from the government or federation, all private sponsors. Five of his players were on the Junior World Cup team,” added Chaudhry.

WHAT NOW?

Aikman may have all the plans in the world for ways to revive the sport in Pakistan and PHF can talk about starting a league and building high-quality centers but if the resources are not there or not spent well it will nothing come of it. to bloom.

For now, Pakistani hockey fans have their eyes firmly on Aikman, but it would be unfair to judge him on how the team is doing in the Asian Champions Trophy. Such short-sightedness has repeatedly hurt Pakistan and, in fact, India in the past.

Pakistan’s immediate goal is to qualify for the 2023 World Cup through the Asian Cup to be held in 2022, which is also the year of the Asian and Commonwealth Games. Although Aikman is optimistic, he has already told the Pakistani people that he is not a man with a magic wand.

“I cannot guarantee success. I am just a normal person. What I can guarantee is that I will create a fighting machine, I will create a team that will go for it.”

That sounds like a good first step for Pakistan as they hope to bring about the change they so desperately need.