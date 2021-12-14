4 things learned from day 1 of the US World Junior selection camp

PLYMOUTH, Michigan — Matty Beniers, who was selected #2 by the Seattle Kraken in the 2021 NHL drawing, was delighted to be back on the ice with familiar faces on Monday at the United States National Junior Team’s USA Hockey squad selection camp. Arena.

The camp, which includes 16 forwards, 10 defenders and four goalkeepers, runs Monday through Wednesday and is the first step in naming the team that will represent the United States at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championships.

The morning and afternoon sessions mainly focused on chemistry, line rushes and special teams.

“I think every day is kind of trying to find some chemistry with lines,” Beniers said. “I was pretty lucky to be there” Brett Berard (New York Rangers) today. We’ve been playing together all our lives so it’s not that hard to find chemistry there because it’s always been there for me and him.

“I think these first few days are about getting the systems flat, sorting out the penalty kill and power play. That’s kind of the main focus of these drills; getting a good job and then finding some chemistry with some rules is I would say an added advantage.”

The tournament will be played from December 26 through January 5 in Red Deer and Edmonton, Alberta.

The roster of 25 players is expected to be announced on Wednesday and the team will then travel to Edmonton, quarantined for 48 hours before continuing training. It will play two exhibition games against the Czech Republic at the Gary W. Harris Center in Red Deer on December 20 and Finland at Rogers Place in Edmonton on December 22.

The United States will attempt to win the tournament back-to-back for the first time after beating Canada 2-0 in the 2021 championship game. Canada was the last team to do so, winning five in a row from 2005-09.

Here are three other things we learned at selection camp on Monday:

Defining the Leadership Group

The leader group, including the captain and deputies, will likely be named while the team is training in Edmonton, but returning defender Jake Sanderson (Ottawa Senators) already has some ideas.

“I feel like everyone leads in their own way,” Sanderson said. “But if I had to pick a couple of guys, Matty Beniers … he’s not the most vocal guy, but how he goes about his day, and leads by example with how hard he works.

“Defender Brock Faber (Los Angeles Kings) and forward Landon Slaggert (Chicago Blackhawks) are also constantly doing the right things. I think other guys look up to that.”

Sanderson is also in the leadership mix. The No. 5 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft missed Friday and Saturday games with the University of North Dakota with an undisclosed injury, but said he is fine.

“No, there is no concern,” he said. “I was just doing some maintenance on my body, that’s all.”

Hughes ready for any role

Luke Hughes, the No. 4 pick of the New Jersey Devils in the 2021 draft, has become a versatile defense force over the past two seasons. The 18-year-old is a left-handed shot and can play on either the left or right side, which he did for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program in 2020-21 and as a freshman this season at the University of Michigan.

“Being able to play on both sides is just something in my toolbox that I think can help,” said Hughes. “I’ve felt quite comfortable there, so the coaches can place me where they want to place me; which is good for the team.”

Hughes was paired with right-handed shot Faber, a defender from the University of Minnesota, during the afternoon session.

“He’s a really good player, super stable,” said Hughes of Faber. “He makes really good decisions with the puck.”

Pear gets a chance

Jack Peer, a defenseman who was taken in the second round (No. 54) by the Minnesota Wild in the 2021 draft, was a late invite to the selection camp after attacker Thomas Bordeleau (San Jose Sharks) and defender Sean Behrens (Colorado Avalanche) were released on Sunday.

Peart scored 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in 12 games this season as a freshman at St. Cloud State University.

Bordeleau, a sophomore center at the University of Michigan, found himself in a similar situation prior to the 2021 WJC when he was due to represent the United States at the tournament; however, he was left out after his roommate at selection camp tested positive for COVID-19.

“It’s really tough,” said Beniers, a sophomore in Michigan. “We’re all going to miss him. He got COVID at a time when me and (Michigan teammate) Jacob Truscott were away from the team. He was going to be a really big part of this team, so that’s why it’s such a big blow. I’m not quite sure if anyone can actually fill their boots.

“So some guys are going to have to get up, that’s going to be a big part of this.”

