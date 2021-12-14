Independent racism assessment in Scottish cricket starts next month





An independent inquiry into racism within Scottish cricket will start next month, with extensive consultation and involvement at all levels at the heart of the inquiry. In the wake of former Scottish players Majid Haq and Qasim Sheikh who alleged that the governing body that oversees the sport in the country was institutionally racist, it was announced last week that an independent review would be conducted. Plan4Sport, described by sportscotland, the country’s national sports agency, as vastly experienced experts in the sector’s equality, diversity and inclusion will oversee the research that aims to create a confidential space for individuals to share experiences and conduct an assessment of Cricket Scotland’s policies and procedures. A full public report will then be circulated full of recommendations for action by Cricket Scotland, which will be held accountable by Sportscotland. Stewart Harris, chief executive of sportscotland, said: Racism and discrimination of any kind should never be tolerated in sport and we are committed to playing our part in tackling problems where they exist. It is therefore essential that a fully independent investigation into racism in Scottish cricket is carried out. This will be a difficult time for many involved with the sport, but it is important that we all take the time to listen to what is being said, and more importantly, to take steps to put things right. This won’t happen overnight, but I hope the sport can heal over time and that together we can help rebuild confidence.



Racism and discrimination of any kind should never be tolerated in sport and we are determined to play our part in tackling issues where they exist. Stewart Harris, Sportscotland CEO dr. Fiona Bartels-Ellis, Aneel Javed, Sharon Girling, Lucy Faulkner, Tunde Banjoko and Chris Gibbons are working with Louise Tideswell, CEO of Plan4Sport, on the assessment. Tideswell said: We have been brought on board by Sportscotland to do this crucial work. We will listen to people and give them a confidential safe space to tell their stories and share their experiences. The team involved in the assessment come from very diverse backgrounds and some also have experiences with discrimination, so we know how important it is to be heard and that change is coming where it is needed. Haq, who claimed 88 wickets in 75 international appearances for Scotland between 2006 and 2015, was sent home from the 2015 World Cup after posting a tweet suggesting he had been dropped from a match against Sri Lanka for race-related reasons. < style="display:block;padding-top:67.4927%"/> Majid Haq, in the middle, is Scotland’s greatest wicket taker of all time (Rui Vieira/PA). (PA archive) In the wake of the racism crisis in England’s country cricket, the England and Wales cricket board has published an all-game 12-point plan to tackle racism and all forms of discrimination. Sue Strachan, President of Cricket Scotland, said: Cricket Scotland and its regional associations, The Cricket Scotland Match Officials and Umpires Association (CSMOA) and the Scottish Cricketers Association (SCA) are fully committed to working with Plan4Sport and sportscotland to achieve these goals. assist independent assessment. . We will make changes where necessary to ensure there is no place for racism or discrimination within cricket in Scotland.

