Davante Adams is a route-walking wizard





Dean from Leavenworth, IN Whew, that was crazy. I felt like I had seen three different matches. Special teams, I’ve been watching Packers games for over 60 years and can’t recall ever seeing anything worse or embarrassing from Packer STs. Over the next four games, I expect opponents to force GB to play on STs. No kick-off in the end zone and no punts on the sidelines. No fair catch and no touchback upon receipt. Be aggressive and let the Packers implode. Am I wrong Wes? It was a rough night for the Packers special teams. There’s no other way to say it. They clearly need answers and need them fast because it’s almost a win-or-go-home season. Matt LaFleur proposed on Monday that we use an “all-hands-on-deck” approach for the remainder of the regular season and into the playoffs, with starters like Allen Lazard and Rasul Douglas working back into the squad. Moving more “starters” to special teams an option to consider… risk/reward? It’s a tricky balancing act. Because you want those veterans who haven’t played against teams lately to get some reps, but you also don’t want to expose them to potential injuries at this point in the season. In general, I agree with LaFleur. It’s probably time. Hi guys, Aaron’s toe has come up again. If the Detroit game is meaningless and they get a farewell, wouldn’t there be a window for him to have surgery for the playoffs? Possibly or it may take another week or two to rest. We should get a better idea of ​​where Aaron Rodgers stands this Wednesday. Insiders, I don’t have all the solutions for special teams, but I can guarantee that there are no more obscured points. Point block every point and run all 11. If you really need someone to catch the ball put Davante Adams back and make sure he is only caught fairly. I bet the long-term results would be net positive. Just don’t rough the punt. It is important to remember that a fair catch is a positive game. It means that you have secured possession for your offense and have not let the ball bounce behind you to lose yards. Everyone wants to run a four-minute mile, but usually an easy walk is enough. What about our special teams? Why would a man try to catch a ball that goes out of bounds at the 5? Not sure if Malik Taylor was trying to go for the old Randall Cobb heads up game where the returner kicks off with one foot out of bounds to put the ball on the 40 or what? The problem is that the ball seemed to bounce out of bounds on its own, or at least go through the end zone. Good morning Mike and Wes! With all the difficulties the Packers have had this year finding the right person for their return game, how were the Bears able to acquire a player like Jakeem Grant? In other words, why couldn’t the Packers catch him? In October, the Bears traded a 2023 sixth round roster to Miami for Grant. I know the gut reaction of most Packers fans will be, “Well, why didn’t we trade for him?” while the real question I have is, why on earth did the dolphins agree to that? Why would anyone ever return a punt from their own 5? Probably because he knows he’s going against the Packers’ cover unit. I don’t think that had anything to do with it. Grant is just as good. The man was an All-Pro returnee from the second team last year. Chris Tabor is one of the best special team coaches in the NFL. I bet Grant has full autonomy to make decisions about those 50/50 games. Mariano from Cerritos, CA In regards to Mike’s comment about special teams, “Opponents will take this advantage any chance they get,” is a scary thought with Ravens coming up next week. I’m glad it happened now (against the Bears) and not in the playoffs. What do you think of what we can expect from the Ravens special teams? John Harbaugh is not only the best when it comes to special teams, but he also understands how strong, disciplined play transfers to the offensive and defensive sides of the ball at that stage. I’m sure the Ravens want to test Green Bay, especially now that this game is being played in Baltimore. The Packers must respond.

