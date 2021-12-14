Ravindra Jadeja Considers Retiring From Test Cricket: Report





New Delhi: In what comes as a shocking development, Team India’s star player Ravindra Jadeja, currently one of the best all-rounders in the world, is considering retiring from Test cricket. Jadeja has been one of the key players in all three formats of cricket for Team India for quite some time now and his stats in the longest format (Test cricket) are quite impressive. After his stunning performance, Jadeja team has often taken India out of trouble when things got pretty tight and tense. However, the all-rounder has been struggling with injuries for some time and, if we are to believe the reports, Jadeja is considering withdrawing from Test cricket. Jadeja suffered an injury during the home test series against New Zealand and was later kicked out of the team. Due to this injury, he is also not part of the test squad for India’s tour of South Africa. According to a report in Dainik Jagran, Jadeja is thinking of withdrawing from Test cricket. Talking about Ravindra Jadeja’s international career, he played 57 Tests, 168 ODIs and 55 T20 matches for India. During this period he has scored 2,195 test runs, 2,411 ODI runs, 256 runs in T20 cricket, while taking 232, 188 and 46 wickets respectively in all three formats. Meanwhile, India will play a three-match Test series against South Africa, with the first Test starting December 26, Boxing Day Test at Centurion’s iconic Supersport Park. Aside from Ravindra Jadeja, star opener Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Axar Patel are also not available for Ind vs SA testing due to fitness issues. Therefore, it will be quite interesting to see how skipper Virat Kohli will choose his playing XI. Without Axar and Jadeja, Virat will most likely choose Ashwin as the lead spinner.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.abplive.com/sports/india-vs-south-africa-ravindra-jadeja-considering-retirement-from-test-cricket-report-1499720 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos