College Football’s Top 10 Bottom 10 Moments of 2021

“Mr. Madison, what you just said is one of the most insanely idiotic things I’ve ever heard. At no point in your incoherent, incoherent answer were you even close to anything that could be considered a rational thought.” “Everyone in this room is dumber now because you listened to it. I give you no points, and may God have mercy on your soul.”

— The Director, “Billy Madison”

Here at Bottom 10’s headquarters, which sits behind the giant vat of bronze polish Alabama used to care for all the trophies it brought home last week, we’d turned off the lights in our office for the off-season. OK, the power company actually turned them off, but anyway, we had started our transition to the annual hibernation after the regular season. But then we looked on ESPN and saw an avalanche of “Best of 2021” stories. From teams from across America to the best quotes to the best moments, there’s no shortage of informative, entertaining throwbacks to the best and brightest of the season that was.

ugh.

With all due respect to my colleagues, how difficult is it to track down the best moments of the season? That is proverbial low hanging fruit. Anyone who has ever picked apples knows that the real challenge of harvesting is to sort and search all the things that have fallen to the ground until you find the things you can still eat, if only after checking. whether your tetanus injections are up to date.

With that spirit in mind and without further ado, adieu, ahem and apologies to Bryce Young, Emil von Behring and Paul Harvey, here are the bottom 10 moments of the 2021 college football season.

1. UMass’ Pillow Fight of the Century Push

When U-Mess hosted U-Can’t on October 9, we here at the Bottom 10 hailed the moment as the pillow fight of the century and blatantly declared when that contest was over that there couldn’t possibly be a higher low point for it. the rest of the season. So when the Minutemen won that match and let loose with their biggest celebration since the roll back of the redcoats at the Old North Bridge, we thought the 2021 Bottom 10 title was decided.

Then UMass lost to Rhode Island. Then UMass fired his coach. Then UMass lost to Maine. Then UMass ended the season with a loss to the State of New Mexico in what we had to call Pillow Fight of the Century: Endgame.

4Q, 1:43 | 4th and 1, supported by their own end zone, the Aggies Defense is able to make the big stop and put this game on ice. 44

27#AggieUp | pic.twitter.com/vqKOtsyCo4 New Mexico State Football (@NMStateFootball) November 27, 2021

Then we threw all our tea in the pond near our neighborhood and lay down and slept for a week as we were emotionally drained…until our HOA started banging on the door and wanted to know why the pond smelled like Lipton.

2. Brian Kelly becomes a farmer Fran

Bad Southern accents are as much a part of Hollywood tradition as walking the red carpet and lighting up sequels that nobody really wants. The all-time dialect depravity was unleashed by Dan Aykroyd in “Driving Miss Daisy,” when he had clearly prepared for the role of an Atlanta businessman by doing nothing but watching a bunch of Foghorn Leghorn cartoons. “AH ZEG, AH ZEG, MUTHA, WOULD YA LYKE TA GO TO THA GRO-SUH-REE STOW?” But what Brian Kelly did in the hours following his tenure at LSU made Aykroyd’s performance look Oscar-worthy. Wait… we’re now getting word that Aykroyd has been nominated for Best Supporting Actor for that role? Real? For more on Kelly’s crime against the lilt, here’s a great breakdown from SportsCenter’s Elle Duncan, even if she tagged the wrong Ryan McGee in her Twitter post…

take the Elle… anyone pretending to be a Southern con man. Damn it. Thank you @ryanmcgee for cameo! pic.twitter.com/RIw55R2jZo Elle Duncan (@elleduncanESPN) December 4, 2021

3. Florida Man drives all the way down to get out the door

If you’ve ever watched or listened to Marty & McGee (and if you have, thank you), you know that Mr. Smith and I are considered by some to be experts on fake Southern accents. You also know that thanks to Hillbilly Headlines, we are also experts in Florida Man’s exploits. But not a single story we reported on — not the naked man twerking in the middle of I-4, or the man who robbed a Walmart with a Hoveround scooter, or the man who filled a hole in his neighborhood with a banana tree — can top the exploits of the Florida Man in Gainesville who nearly beat Alabama and then promptly explained how he didn’t recruit in the season, baffling the media as they wondered how his team lost 52 points to FCS Samford and was fired after a overtime loss against Missouri. I wrote about, talked about and Bottom 10’d about the whole mess…which made it a little awkward when I showed up for Marty & McGee at the SEC championship game and saw Florida Man had been hired as an analyst for the weekend.

When they show bama stuff, dawgs boo, tide cheers When they show UGA stuff, bama mad, dawgs cheer BUT when Dan Mullen showed up everyone boo’d lmaooo pic.twitter.com/7JzurTBnOY the 0x king (@mashfreak) December 4, 2021

4. Florida State Man Bends It Like Broke-um

Anyway, Dan Mullen, who was fired from his job the week before the Florida State game, at least saved him from seeing this in person…

How do you ruin such an onside kick??? pic.twitter.com/3Lfs4RZetc Camden (@Camden1703) November 27, 2021

5. South Florida Man Tortured By Other South Florida Men

And hey, at least Florida was going to fire Mullen instead of putting him through some sort of psychological torture chamber for a month like Miami did with Manny Diaz, firing the AD and conducting a very public job search, complete with information leaks to the national news outlets… while Diaz and his staff were on the road recruiting and reading all that leaked information through all those news channels.

Miami to Mario Cristobal: “Please fire Manny Diaz for us. We don’t have the courage to do it ourselves.” SportPac12 (@SportsPac12) December 5, 2021

6. Speaking of torture…

What if I told you that there was a rule in place to prevent another game, like the 2018 LSU-Texas A&M game, which lasted seven overtimes and gave a final score of 74-72, and we ended up with a 2021 Illinois-Penn State game that lasted nine hours of overtime and produced a score of…20-18?!

Hi guys, I did a 23 hour train ride to watch Illinois #7 beat Penn State 20-18 in 9 overtime hours. How were you on Saturday? Robert Rosenthal (@ALionEye) October 23, 2021

7. Kent State’s Golden Fleshes Uniform

Speaking of OT, former Bottom 10 regular Kent State ended the regular season with a thrilling overtime win over My Hammy of Ohio to win its division and advance to the MAC Championship game. The bad news? They appear to have lost their regular uniforms en route to the title game and were forced to wear UCLA’s training team uniforms beginning in 1972.

Quarterback Dustin Crum and his Kent State teammates didn’t get style points from the Bottom 10 fashion police. Raj Mehta/US TODAY Sports

8. UTSA can’t have nice things

Speaking of former Bottom 10 stalwarts who have transitioned to better lives, ROCK in the UTSA somehow went from vying for the Bottom 10 titles every year to leading the table in 2021… well Yes almost. The Roadrunners were 11–0, ranked No. 22 in the nation, having won the Conference USA West long ago and only needing to beat North Texas 4–6 to complete an undefeated regular season, just 10 years after the existence of the program. But in the rain and with a disease-ridden roster, they lost 45-23, and frankly it wasn’t that close.

Did UTSA strategically lose to North Texas so UNT qualifies for bowl and 5-7 Texas can’t get a bowl? No one can say for sure. RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 28, 2021

9. Presbyterian’s No-Point Coach Kicks Job

Kevin Kelley, aka the Coach Who Never Punts, left a legendary gig as a high school coach in Arkansas to try his hand at college football when he was hired by the Presbyterian College Blue Hose to bring some funkiness and hope to the long- lowly non-bursary program in rural South Carolina. Kelley won his first two games with a combined score of 152-46 as his quarterback broke FCS records for TD passes, and no, the Hose never kicked. But then they lost their next game, their first against a scholarship team, 72-0. Then they lost again. And again. And again. They ended the year with a nine-game loss, with a mutiny in the locker rooms, and yes, they started to punt as well. Ultimately, Kelley gave up the gig and left at the end of the season “to pursue other football opportunities.” So, now I ask you, what was the bigger miss, Kelley on PC, or this eloquent 2458 word piece about Kelley on PC, written by me in September?

10. Everything is bigger in Texas, including badness

Texas dominated the headlines in 2021, from the SEC summer media days burning an orange bombshell of its impending move from the Southwest to the Southeastern Conference, all the way to the end of a 5-7 season with the school’s longest losing streak since 1956. for a list of weird and wrong reasons. It reminds me of a story. A businessman was in Austin on a business trip and decided to have dinner at the hotel’s steakhouse. He ordered a beer and when it arrived the mug was bigger than his head. “Hey,” said the waitress, “everything is going to be big in Texas.” He ordered a salad and it came in a punch bowl. “Hey,” she repeated, “everything is coming big in Texas.” He ordered a steak and it took three servers to bring it to his table. “Hey…” “Yeah, yeah, I know, everything is going to be big in Texas.” When he asked the waitress for directions to the restroom, she told him to go through the lobby and it was the second door on the left. He misunderstood, accidentally grabbed the third door and walked into the darkened room straight into the indoor pool. As he splashed in the water, he yelled to anyone who could hear him, “Don’t flush!”

How bad is Texas football? Texas Hoops is on ESPN2 and Texas Football is on ESPNU. Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) Nov 14, 2021

Waiting list: throwing things on the field, getting mad at people berating you for throwing things on the field, bad expansion moves, complaining about your CFP rankings and then immediately losing the following week, COVID-19.