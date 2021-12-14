Recycled tennis balls can protect buildings from earthquakes





Earthquakes cannot be predicted, but engineers can prepare for them. Seismic isolation systems built into the foundations of certain buildings in high-risk areas, such as San Francisco City Hall, use complex structures of concrete, rubber, and metal to reduce earthquake damage by absorbing the horizontal vibrations of the ground, such as the suspension of a car does with vertical movement. But such adjustments are expensive. Engineer Jian Zhang of the University of California, Los Angeles, says incorporating seismic isolation could increase construction costs by up to 20 percent. While these systems can save more than they cost over time, builders in some earthquake-prone regions may not have the upfront budget for them. A new seismic isolation method uses the physics of rolling to create a simpler, cheaper alternative with readily available materials: recycled tennis balls. “Everyone plays tennis and they don’t know what to do with the tennis balls after every game,” says seismic engineer Michalis Vassiliou of ETH Zurich. Vassiliou’s team based his method on an early form of seismic isolation that stops a vibrating building like a skater in a halfpipe eventually comes to a stop. By separating a building from the ground with a layer of spheres or cylinders in hollow notches, rolling insulation converts erratic horizontal shaking into a gentle rocking motion and uses friction to further damp these vibrations. This method was used in 5,000-year-old Peruvian pyramids, but today builders prefer expensive, standardized insulation systems. For their modern take on rolling seismic isolation, detailed in Boundaries in the built environment, the researchers injected cementitious mixtures into hundreds of balls from nearby tennis clubs that had lost their bounce. They built an inexpensive prototype consisting of four filled tennis balls sandwiched between two concrete slabs, and they found that it could withstand simulated earthquakes while supporting a force of eight kilonewtons per ball — roughly double what insulation systems might experience under houses of one. floor. The balls had to contain just the right amount of mixture (the researchers used a piping bag to fill them) to dampen vibrations without cracking during tests. Zhang, who was not involved in the study, says the work is worth the effort and that such technology could fill an unmet need. But she notes that the results are preliminary. Vassiliou agrees; next steps are to create and test a larger prototype with hundreds of tennis balls at a research center in earthquake-prone Cuba – an example of a place where such systems could enable isolation in ordinary structures. Vassiliou says he has received funding to field-test the system and work with scientists on site to refine the invention. “To actually implement this,” he adds, “you have to develop it with engineers from low-income countries so that it actually meets their needs.”

