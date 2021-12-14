Sports
San Jose Sharks News: Men’s Olympic Hockey Roster Projections
The Beijing Winter Olympics are coming up in February and the buzz about who will or will not be selected for their country’s national team has already started. Rudolfs Balcers is a lock for Latvia, and Timo Meier for Switzerland, but there’s plenty of top talent to choose from when it comes to the North American national teams.
In my heart, Jonathan Dahlen and Erik Karlsson make the roster of Sweden (the Swedish scout has been on hand for at least one San Jose Sharks match), but part of the fun of the Olympics is speculating who will be called up to their country. to represent.
With the number of COVID cases on the rise, the ever-present risk of injury and the NHL already behind schedule with postponed games, it’s still possible the league may change its mind and ban players from competing in the Olympics.
In fact, the NHL’s board of directors met on December 9 and 10 to discuss, among other things, the NHL’s participation in the Olympics. For now, the league still lets players report to their national teams, meaning it’s the perfect time to bend my intuition and give me my ideal rosters for the US and Canada.
US projection
Forward
Kyle Connor Auston Matthews* Blake Wheeler
Brady Tkachuk Patrick Kane * TJ Oshie
Jason Robertson Vincent Trochek Matthew Tkachuk
Anders Lee Jack Eichel Joe Pavelski
defenders
Seth Jones* Adam Fox
Jacob Slavin Brett Pesce
Charlie McAvoy Alec Martinez
goalkeepers
Jack Campbell
Thatcher Demko
Alex Nedeljkovic
Canada Projection
Forward
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Connor McDavid* Mitch Marner
Jonathan Huberdeau Sidney Crosby* Nate Mackinnon
Brad Marchand Patrice Bergeron Mark Stone
Zach Hyman Steven Stamkos Brendan Gallagher
defenders
Cale Makar Alex Pietrangelo*
Mackenzie Weegar Shea Theodore
Mario Ferraro Dougie Hamilton
goalkeepers
James Reimer
Jordan Binnington
Mackenzie Blackwood
*indicates confirmed players
Let us know in the comments what your Olympic roster projections are (and which Sharks players are on your teams).
