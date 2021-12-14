Indian Student Bags Schwarzman Scholarship, Aims To Help India Achieve Zero Carbon Emissions





Manthan Shah, a resident of Ahmednagar and a fourth-year student from Ahmednagar and a student of SP Jains Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) program, has been selected to join the 2023 cohort of Schwarzman Scholars, one of the world’s most prestigious scholarships for graduates. As a Schwarzman Scholar, Manthan will go to Beijing in August 2022 to begin a one-year master’s program in global affairs at Schwarzman College, Tsinghua University. Although he moves abroad, Shah still wants to help India. Read | Indian Teen Avani Prashanth Receives Global Child Prodigy Award 2022 He focuses on working in the field of sustainable finance and public policy. He wants to help India achieve its sustainability goals. I am interested in exploring the intersection of sustainable finance and public policy. This scholarship gives me the opportunity to dive deep into these topics and expose myself to a strong community of global leaders. This will greatly help me achieve my goal of helping India reach its target of net zero CO2 emissions by 2070, said Shah Manthan is also an author. His first book Unstoppable will be published in February 2022. He is the producer and presenter of the Planet Impact podcast that shares stories of young changemakers. He is also a two-time former U-18 SGFI Indian table tennis champion and the youngest Indian to win a Spartan race trifecta after competing in Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines in 2019. Prof. dr. Golo Weber, Assistant Dean of Undergraduate Programs at SP Jain said: Manthan is a truly outstanding student who has achieved many firsts at SP Jain and did so with extraordinary humility, kindness and joy. I am delighted that the Schwarzman grant will give him the opportunity to work with other brilliant changemakers to find solutions to the world’s most pressing problems and create a shared vision for a sustainable future. Read|MIT’s Postgraduate Certificate in Cybersecurity Now Available to Indians Selection for the Fellowship From an initial pool of nearly 3,000 applicants, the admissions team selected 151 Schwarzman Scholars from 33 countries and 106 universities. Interview panelists include the former Prime Minister of Australia, a Senator from the Malaysian Parliament, the Foreign Minister of New Zealand, presidents, CEOs and MDs of leading multinational companies, and the Dean of Schwarzman College. Candidates for the prestigious fellowship will be judged on their leadership qualities and potential to bridge political and cultural differences between China and other countries. During his time in Beijing, Manthan will have access to leading international faculties and global thought leaders. He also gains exceptional exposure to China and industry access through lectures, internships, mentors and workshops. Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

