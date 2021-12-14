Each week throughout the 2021 season, k-statesports.com summarizes the action of the 16 former Kansas State football players currently playing in the NFL. For stats on each game, click on their bio link.

Deante Burton, DB Dallas Cowboys

In his fourth NFL season and third in Dallas, Burton is part of the Cowboys’ training squad. Dallas took a 27-20 win over NFC East foe Washington to improve to 9-4 this season. The Cowboys now have a three-game lead in the division as they travel on Sunday to face the New York Giants.

BJ Finney, OL Pittsburgh Steelers

Finney was inactive due to a back injury before Pittsburgh’s 36-28 loss to Minnesota on Thursday night. The Steelers dropped to 6-6-1 due to the loss and will face Tennessee on Sunday.

Wyatt Hubert, THE Cincinnati Bengals

Hubert, a seventh-round draft pick from Cincinnati in this year’s draft, was injured off-season and is on reserve. The Bengals lost their second game in a row, losing 26-23 to San Francisco, when they fell to 7-6 this season. Cincinnati, which is third in the AFC North and just outside the top seven in the AFC for a playoff spot, travels to Denver on Sunday.

Elijah Lee, LB Cleveland Browns

Lee was in for 26 special teams when he helped Cleveland clinch a narrow 24-22 win over Baltimore. The Browns are now 7-6 this year and will be the first team out of the AFC playoffs when the postseason kicks off today. Cleveland will host Las Vegas on Sunday.

Tyler Lockett, WR Seattle Seahawks

Lockett, who are 84 . madeecareer start, bringing in five receptions for 142 yards, including a 55-yard touchdown catch, while also grabbing a pass for a two-point conversion to help Seattle to a 33-13 Houston win. It was Lockett’s 15ecareer game with 100 receiving yards, including his fifth this season. He ranks eighth in the NFL with 1,023 receiving yards, his third straight season with 1,000 receiving yards, while his average of 16.5 per catch is sixth. He is only the second player in franchise history to have three consecutive seasons of 1,000 receiving yards, next to Steve Largent. The Seahawks won consecutive games for the first time this season, improving to 5-8, and Seattle travels to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

With 142 yards received in week 14, @TD Lockett12 joins Steve Largent as the only players in @Seahawks history with three consecutive seasons of 1000 meters pic.twitter.com/EmWrddOMk0 NFL (@NFL) December 13, 2021

Cornelius Lucas, soccer team OL Washington

Lucas played his 30e career start and sixth this season as he played all 68 offensive snaps in Washington’s 27-20 home loss to Dallas. Lucas has seen 527 attacking snaps this year. The football team suffered their first loss since October 31, falling to 6-7 this season, but they are currently ranked No. 7 for the NFC playoffs. Washington travels to Philadelphia on Sunday

Briley Moore, TE Tennessee Titans

Moore, a rookie free agent who was signed by the Titans last season, was injured during training camp and was placed on an injured reserve. Tennessee came back from his bye to take a 20-0 win over Jacksonville. The Titians improved to 9-4 this season as they lead the AFC South with two games and currently hold the No. 2 position in the AFC play-offs. Tennessee travels to Pittsburgh on Sunday.

AJ Parker, DB Detroit Lions

Parker is a rookie free agent who has started four times this season and was placed on the injured reserve for three weeks due to an ankle injury. Detroit lost in Denver, 38-10, to fall to 1-11-1, and the Lions receive Arizona on Sunday.

Byron Pringle, WR Kansas City Chiefs

In his third season as a pro, Pringle made one catch for 28 yards and returned 24 yards in Kansas City’s 48-9 win over Las Vegas. He is third in the NFL with a 25.3 yard average on kickoff returns. The Chiefs won their sixth straight game to improve to 9-4 as they hold the AFC West one game ahead of the Los Angeles Chargers. Kansas City travels to LA on Thursday evening.

DJ Reed Jr., DB Seattle Seahawks

The 22 . to makend beginning of his career and 12e this season, Reed posted eight tackles to help Seattle clinch a 33-13 win over Seattle. The win improved the Seahawks to 5-8 this year and they travel to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Dalton Risner, OL Denver Broncos

Risner made his 44ecareer start and was in for all 68 offensive snaps in Denver’s 38-10 home win over Detroit. Risner has seen time on 2,694 of the Broncos’ 2,947 offensive snaps (91.4%) since he started his career in 2019. Denver improved to 7-6 this season and will host Cincinnati on Sunday.

Duke Shelley, DB Chicago Bears

Shelley went on injured reserve three weeks ago due to a hamstring injury. Chicago lost 45-30 at Green Bay on Sunday night and fell to 4-9 this season, with the Bears meeting Minnesota on Monday night.

Elijah Sullivan, LB Kansas City Chiefs

Sullivan, a rookie free agent who was with San Francisco all preseason, was signed to the Chiefs’ exhibition squad on September 11. Kansas City improved to 9-4 thanks to a 48-9 home win over Las Vegas, the Chiefs’ sixth straight win to maintain a one-game lead in the AFC West over the Los Angeles Chargers. Kansas City travels to the Chargers on Thursday evening.

Kiondre Thomas, DB Los Angeles Chargers

Thomas, a rookie free agent who spent the entire preseason with Cleveland, was signed to the Los Angeles Chargers’ exhibition squad on September 6. The Chargers took a 37-21 home win over the New York Giants and improved to 8-5 this season. one game behind Kansas City for the AFC West lead. The Chargers will host the Chiefs on Thursday.

Cody Whitehair, OL Chicago Bears

Are 91 . to makestcareer start, Whitehair was in for all 62 offensive snaps in Chicago’s 45-30 loss at Green Bay on Sunday night. Whitehair was up for all 827 offensive snaps this season. The Bears are now 4-9 this year, receiving Minnesota on Monday night.

Jordan Willis, THE San Francisco 49ers

Willis carded three tackles among his 18 defensive snaps and 12 special teams play as San Francisco took a 26-23 win over Cincinnati. The 49ers are now 7-6 this season, receiving Atlanta on Sunday.