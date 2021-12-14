Pakistan vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Highlights: Pakistan defeated West Indies by 9 runs, claim series 2-0





Image source: TWITTER/ @THEREALPCB Pakistan cricket team celebrates a wicket against West Indies in the first T20I. West Indies 163in 20OversRomario Shepherd’s extraordinary efforts are in vain as Pakistan manages to win the match by 9 runs. Shaheen Afridi claimed three wickets, while Brandon King of the West Indies scored 67 runs in 43 balls. West Indies 118/5in 15.2OversBrandon King’s 67 run pushes West Indies to 118 after a slow start. Haris Rauf cleared him from the chase in the 16th over, with the West Indies needing 55 runs in 30 balls. West Indies 31/2in 3.2OversMohammad Nawaz strikes in his second skip as he takes out Shamarh Brooks on 10. Brooks played for a ball that turned away from him, but Nawaz had thrown an arm ball that hit him on the pads. The referee raises his finger in no time. West Indies 17/1 in 2.2 oversWest Indian lead-off hitter Shai Hope was sent back by Mohammad Wasim Jr for 1 in the third over of the chase. Shamarh Brooks has joined Brandon King in the middle. Pakistani innings Pakistan 172/8 in 20 oversIftikhar Ahmed’s 32 runs in 19 balls followed by Shadab Khan’s cameo of 12 ball28 helped Pakistan to 172 runs in 20 overs. Pakistan 109/4in 14overs Fast wickets for West Indies asHaider Alideparts for 31 in 34 balls. WI bowlers pull things back with the ball in the last few overs. All eyes are now on Asif Ali. Can he give Pakistan a solid finish? Pakistan 86/3in 11.1 surplus Excellent low catch by Shai Hope to sack Rizwan in form for 28. Odean Smithpicks his first wicket of the match on the first delivery of the night. Iftikhar Ahmed has joined Ali in the middle. Pakistan 73/2in 10overs Rizwan moved to fifty while Ali still played slow innings. We are halfway through the innings and the current net run rate is just above 7. Pakistan needs to pick up the pace. Pakistan 52/2in 7overs Fifty for Pakistan in the 7th left as Rizwan continues to dominate the visitors as Haider Ali has found it difficult to handle the West Indian spin attack. Ali has scored 4 runs in 11 balls, while Rizwan has scored 28 runs in 21 balls. Pakistan 38/2in 4.1 surplus Brilliant punch from Nicholas Pooran as he collects the ball out and breaks the timer in no time to sack Fakhar Zaman for 10. Pakistan 14/1 in 2.3 overs Pakistani captain Babar Azam is knocked out for 7. Hayden Walsh’s acrobatic efforts help the West Indies take the first wicket of the match. Fakhar Zaman has joined Rizwan in the middle. Pitch Report All set 2nd T20I Team news Pakistan has remained unchanged from the last match as the West Indies replaced Devon Thomas with Hayden Walsh. XI . play West IndiesShai Hope(w), Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran(c), Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein, Oshane Thomas PakistanMohammad Rizwan (w), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi Toss report Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and chose to bat first against the West Indies in the second T20I of the series here at the National Stadium, Karachi. Pakistan leads 1-0 in the three-game series with a first game win. Series so far PAK 1 – WI 0 Pakistan broke the record for most wins in a calendar year, surpassing their own record of 17 wins in 2018’s men’s T20Is, with a 63-run win over the West Indies in Karachi. After the batters brought the hosts to a solid 200 total, the bowlers were on the money from the start as the West Indies crumbled under the pressure of the chase. Pakistan in T20Is in 2021 Selection: West Indies squad: Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran(c), Devon Thomas, Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Dominic Drakes, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Oshane Thomas, Darren Bravo, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh Pakistani Selection: Mohammad Rizwan (w), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Qadir, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz dahanic

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/sports/cricket/live-cricket-score-pakistan-vs-west-indies-2nd-t20i-live-score-updates-pak-vs-wi-latest-scorecard-749562 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos