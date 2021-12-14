KU football finds more help with transfer portal, acquires pledges from Craig Young, Nolan Gorczyca

It’s been a busy few days for the Kansas football schedule on the transfer portal as the Jayhawks added two more transfers on Monday to bolster head coach Lance Leipolds’ second-season roster.

KU got some help for both sides of the ball when both former Ohio State linebacker and safety Craig Young and former Buffalo offensive lineman Nolan Gorczyca announced their intention to transfer to KU.

Young became the third former Big Ten player to find a new home with Kansas in the past four days. The flurry began on Friday, when former Michigan state cornerback Kalon Gervin announced his contract. It continued over the weekend, when former Nebraska racer Sevion Morrison picked the Jayhawks.

Gorczyca is a player Leipold and his staff already knew after recruiting the O-lineman for Buffalo in the 2021 recruiting class.

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 223 pounds at Ohio State, during his recently completed sophomore season in red shirt, Young could be eligible for another three years, thanks to the NCAA’s 2020 Covid waiver for an additional year.

Young played in all 12 games for the Buckeyes last season as a reserve, contributing a total of 15 tackles. He also made one interception, which he returned 70 yards for a touchdown against Maryland.

As a high school prospect at Wayne High, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Young was rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals in the class of 2019. He also had scholarships from Wisconsin, Iowa, Iowa State, Cincinnati, and other programs.

A backup left guard at Buffalo this past season, Gorczyka was listed at 6-6 and 289 lbs. Although he played in four games for the Bulls, he can still use 2021 as a red shirt year and come to KU with four years to go.

A two-star prospect in high school, at Roncalli Catholic, in Omaha, Nebraska, Gorczyka also had offers from programs such as Arkansas State, Illinois State, Cornell, and Dartmouth.

KU footballs incoming transfer portal pledges

Kalon Gervin, RS Jr. CB (Michigan State)

Sevion Morrison, b. RB (Nebraska)

Craig Young, sof. LB/S (state of Ohio)

Nolan Gorczyca, b. OL (Buffalo)