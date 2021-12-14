Bernard Tomic: Australian tennis star uses online hate to fuel career revival | tennis news





Bernard Tomic uses online hate to fuel his career revival Bernard Tomic has said he plans to use the hateful comments he receives as fuel to relaunch his ailing tennis career, stating that “no one can stop me now but me”. The Australian was supported to become a Grand Slam candidate during his youthful years and raised expectations in his home country by storming into the Wimbledon quarter-finals at the age of 18. He reached a career-high ranking of 17 in 2016, but clashes with tennis officials and an infamous reality TV appearance marked his drop to a current ranking of 259 in the world – the lowest ranking of any Australian on the men’s tour. “I’ve put my blood, sweat and tears into this sport. I came back earlier. It’s time to set the record straight” Bernard Tomic Tomic also holds the unwanted record in men’s tennis for the fastest loss in ATP history after losing to Jarkko Nieminen in Miami in 2014 in 28 minutes 20 seconds. “I’ve had a lot of hate in my life. But I can’t give up. Do you think I don’t see the hate comments? It hurts,” Tomic said in a video on Instagram. “I used to let it come at me and react out of stupidity. But now I use it as fuel. I’m back. I’m hungry and I’m ready. No one can stop me now but me. “I train, I sweat, I push, I’m excited. Whatever it takes to get back on top. Hard work pays off. I’ve put my blood, sweat and tears into this sport. I’ve come back before. It’s time to set the record straight.” The 29-year-old Tomic qualified for this year’s Australian Open, but lost in the second round to Canadian Denis Shapovalov. The 2022 tournament kicks off on January 17. Don’t forget to follow us at skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysporttennis & Sky Sports – on the go! Download now at – iPhone & iPad and android

