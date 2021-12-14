Hockey team apologizes for humiliating money grab for teachers





As an entire hockey arena of spectators watched, the participants thronged the center ice, not for the puck but for the 5,000 dollar bills to be exact. Ten teachers were selected for a Dash for Cash giveaway at a Saturday night junior hockey league game in Sioux Falls, SD, tempted by the opportunity to earn extra money for classroom improvements. At the signal, the teachers got on their knees and frantically scooped up as much money as possible. They tucked the bills into their shirts as the crowd muttered. The giveaway organized by the United States Hockey League’s Sioux Falls Stampede, in conjunction with CU Mortgage Direct, a local lender, was quickly and widely criticized as demeaning to teachers.

Critics said no teacher should have to endure the kind of humiliation that unfolded during the hockey game. They pointed out that South Dakota is second to last in teacher salary, $49,000 on average a year. In a statement posted on the team website on Monday afternoon, the Stampede and CU Mortgage Direct apologized and said they would give an additional $500 to each of the teachers who entered the event and to the 21 educators who were not selected. In total, they pledged to contribute another $15,500 to local teachers. While our intention was to provide teachers with a positive and fun experience, we can see how humiliating and insulting it seems to the participating teachers and the teaching profession as a whole, the statement said. We deeply regret and apologize to all teachers for any embarrassment this may have caused. Reynold F. Nesiba, a Democratic state senator from Sioux Falls and a professor at Augustana University, said Monday that while the giveaway organizers intended well, the event was poorly conceived. It just seems insulting and absurd to have teachers do an event like this to raise a few hundred dollars for their classrooms, Mr. Nesiba said. It also seems disrespectful to the teachers. What other profession would be asked to raise money in this way?

In an interview last week promoting the event, Jim Olander, the president of the hockey teams, told the television station: KELO that each of the teachers had to explain what they wanted to spend the money on as part of their applications to enter the giveaway. Every teacher has a different reason, some are iPads for the classroom, others are just new equipment, said Mr. Olander. We know that schools need money these days, and we were just trying to play a small part in helping them and having fun doing it. The teachers collected $378 to $616 each, The Argus Leader reported. In addition to being allowed to keep the money, $5 from every game ticket sold by the teachers went to their schools, KELO reported.

Several teachers did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday, but they told The Argus Leader that they planned to use the money for flexible seating, document scanners, e-sports equipment and other items.

On Monday, the Sioux Falls Education Association criticized the event for: facebook. Events like these show that our education system has been broken not just in the Sioux Falls region, but across the state, the association said. It’s time for us to realign our priorities by focusing on putting the money back into our students’ education. No teacher should get on their hands and knees to provide our students with the right learning resources. The event caught the attention of Representative Jim McGovern, a Democrat from Massachusetts, who said it explained why he voted against the National Defense Authorization Act. We spend billions on weapon systems that our military doesn’t want, but teachers are forced to fight on the ground for $1 bills because our schools are so underfunded, he wrote on Twitter. As a congressman and brother of two public school teachers, this is a disgrace. Bernice King, daughter of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the chief executive of the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change, wrote on Twitter that she disapproved of the giveaway. This simply shouldn’t be the case, Ms. King said Sunday, adding a quote from her father: A nation that year after year spends more money on military defense than on social betterment programs is approaching spiritual ruin. Write on Monday for The South Dakota Standard, a commentary website, columnist Tom Lawrence panted the way the giveaway was handled.

Yes, supporting teachers is a good thing, said Mr. Lawrence. Donating $5,000 to the charity is a generous gesture. And teachers definitely need the money. But this was a bad look, a humiliating exercise for educators. Michael Levenson reporting contributed.

