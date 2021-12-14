Bill Belichick scouts ‘Hard Knocks In Season’ in preparation for the game against Colts





In the first episode of Hard Punches in the Season: The Indianapolis Colts, we’ve learned that while the information NFL teams are willing to make public, while overrun with coaching language and the draft lacks some understanding of the game plan, it doesn’t go unnoticed by opponents. neither hard blows itself, for the same reason. New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick on Monday indicated that the series is worth scanning for something useful in preparing his team ahead of Saturday night’s game against the Colts, broadcast exclusively on the NFL Network. “We monitor almost everything every team we play does. Depending on the relevance or importance of that information, at some point it gets passed down the line,” Belichick said. via Masslive.com. “We have someone who studies each team. Any relevant comments or information that we think is relevant to the preparation can certainly be shared.” In the Colts’ first episode hard blows series, with the team preparing to face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Nov. 14, coach Frank Reich noted that Jaguars coach Urban Meyer made an “interesting” comment at the press conference that the Jaguars were moving towards a zone-based look in the secondary. The Jaguars had just come out of a 9-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills, and the obvious implication was that Reich thought the comment was helpful in preparing the Colts for the game, which Indianapolis won 23-17. It might be buried at the bottom of the pile of Meyer missteps, but it was enough for Reich to notice. Belichick, for his part, seems poised to take advantage of any misstep Reich might make while a… hard blows camera rotates. hard blows, which first aired in 2001, traditionally takes fans behind the scenes of NFL training camps. However, the Colts series is the first time hard blows has featured a team midseason. The patriots have never been the subject of the show. “There are many reasons why I wouldn’t do that [be] excited about it,” Belichick said.

