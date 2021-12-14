Play tennis with the McEnroes on this Antarctica cruise – Robb Report





Traveling to faraway destinations is the name of the game for professional athletes, and tennis Hall-of-Famer John McEnroe is no exception. But this winter, the legendary player — as well as his brother, Davis Cup champion and ESPN commentator Patrick McEnroe — is taking tennis to where it’s never been. From February 22 to March 5, 2022, the McEnroe brothers will host the exclusive Antarctica Open trip on board the luxury Atlas World Navigator. The 140 guests on board the special charter cruise will be invited to watch the first ever professional tennis match in the continent’s history. “I’m excited to travel to Antarctica and play my brother Patrick in the first-ever professional tennis match on the seventh continent,” John McEnroe said in a statement about the cruise. “This will be an epic adventure and a unique expedition.” The Veranda cabin on board the ship.



Courtesy Legends Abroad Guests booking this experience will travel by private jet from Orlando, Florida, to Ushuaia, Argentina, for the 12-day, 11-night sailing aboard one of the newer and more environmentally friendly expedition ships to sail in the Arctic. Using the latest technology, the ship skillfully navigates the Drake Passage, providing easy access to landings in the South Shetland Islands and the Antarctic Peninsula. Along the way, expedition leaders and experts in topics such as climate change, ecology, wildlife and photography will deliver engaging talks and workshops, while daily excursions range from hikes to a glacial volcano and soaking in the steaming hot springs of a black sand beach to kayaking through cobalt-colored waters alongside gentoo penguins , hourglass dolphins and leopard seals. Back on board, relax and après sea in the observation lounge of the ship Dome or Sea Spa by L’Occitane. Meals and drinks can be enjoyed in places such as the Porto Restaurant.



Courtesy Legends Abroad What really sets the cruise apart, however, is that thanks to the ship’s intimate size, guests get the chance to mingle with the McEnroes and hear their stories. Those who opt for the higher-level cabins and packages (from the Superstar Suite, for $54,9900 per person, to the Player’s Suite, for $84,990 per person) will also enjoy VIP access to the pros during private lunches, dinners, Zodiac rides or cocktail parties, while guests of the top three suites even get the chance to meet the brothers on the field during a five-minute doubles match. The Atlas World Navigator.



Courtesy Legends Abroad Sailing, which coincides with the height of the Southern Ocean whale watching season, will culminate on St. George Island, where the McEnroes will head for a full-size sports field built exclusively for this time on March 1. a lifelong “Antarctica Open” event. (Due to regulations about how many travelers can land in Antarctica at one time, spectators are split into two rotating groups.) “I’ve always wanted to explore the amazing landscapes of Antarctica and how could I miss the very first professional tennis match there against my own brother?” Patrick McEnroe said in a statement. “I can only promise one thing: a McEnroe will win.” The 12-day, 11-night trip aboard the Atlas World Navigator starts at $14,990 per passenger (based on double occupancy) and includes private charter from Orlando to Ushuaia. All meals, drinks, wifi, zodiac landings and excursions are also included, as is attending the tennis match.

