Team USA Promotes Bill Guerin to GM of Olympic Men’s Hockey Team





Exactly seven weeks after Stan Bowman stepped down as general manager of the 2022 U.S. Olympic men’s hockey team, Bill Guerin has been named Bowmans’ replacement. Guerin, who served as Team USA’s assistant GM, would likely have succeeded Bowman immediately, but it was thought USA Hockey would wait for the United States Center for SafeSport to investigate Guerins’ role in handling allegations of sexual assault. Pittsburgh Penguins. against former Wilkes-Barre head coach Clark Donatelli. Donatelli was indicted last month by a Rhode Island grand jury on four counts of sexual assault following a 2018 incident involving Erin Skalde, who is married to Donatellis’ former assistant coach Jarrod Skalde, according to an indictment obtained by the athletic. Based on these sexual assault allegations, a settlement was reached in November between the Penguins and Erin and Jarrod Skalde. The terms of the settlement have not been disclosed. While it is believed SafeSport has not yet finalized the investigation, with the Olympics in less than two months, USA Hockey has decided to continue promoting the Minnesota Wild GM. A SafeSport spokesperson declined to comment on an ongoing investigation, saying the company will not become involved in employment decisions. Guerin, who was in charge of the AHL branch in Pittsburgh at the time, denied any wrongdoing. As I said when the charges were filed, I did the right thing here and reported it immediately, Guerin said last month after the lawsuit was settled. NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told: the athletic in October that Guerins’ involvement in the Penguins situation is not comparable to the Blackhawks’ mistreatment of sexual assault allegations in 2010. “There is no evidence that Bill Guerin (or any other member of the Pittsburgh Penguins organization) has at any time neglected his reporting obligations or failed to act properly on (the) reported concerns,” Daly emailed.the athletic. “I am confident that when all is said and done, the US Center for Safe Sport will conclude the same.” Guerin, 51, has represented the United States at the Olympics as a player three times (1998 in Nagano, 2002 in Salt Lake City and 2006 in Turin), winning a silver medal in 2002. He played in the NHL for 18 years, winning two Stanley Cups as a player (New Jersey Devils in 1995 and Pittsburgh Penguins in 2009), two as Penguins executive (2016 and 2017), and was inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2013. The Olympic men’s hockey tournament will run from February 9 to 19 in Beijing. The Americans will play against host country China on February 10 and Canada on February 12. They are coached by Pittsburghs Mike Sullivan. (Photo: Bruce Kluckhohn/NHLI via Getty Images)

