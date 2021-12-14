US ping-pong diplomat tells China had been five decades earlier





Even 50 years later, she was still animated when she shared with Xinhua how she won three out of four matches on that tour. “This was against extremely good Chinese players. So it was first because of friendship, then competition … I think they tried to make us feel welcome,” said Hoarfrost, adding that it is always “an honor” to be with Chinese rowers to play both the old and the new generation as “they are all great players.” The veteran American “ping-pong diplomat” said the 1971 visit to China was an eye-opener and gave her the chance to experience the country and meet the Chinese people. China “was a huge mystery, and we didn’t learn what was going on (there) at school,” Hoarfrost said, adding “there was a lot of curiosity on both sides,” despite the lack of official ties between the United States and China at the time. . “It was really a learning experience going to China… the eight days we were there and had these amazing experiences and eating such good food and meeting such interesting people and seeing such amazing sites,” she said. Hoarfrost noted that being part of the mission in 1971 was “great” for her life, saying the experience inspired her to build a career in table tennis. “I really got excited about traveling, and I was excited to play table tennis more and see the top players,” said the former ping pong player, who owns Paddle Palace Table Tennis. Company, a company based in the US state of Oregon that specializes in the sale of ping pong equipment. Provided by Xinhua In 2016, Hoarfrost led her team to open a full-time table tennis club to make the sport more accessible to people. She hopes that players at her club will have more opportunities to visit China and play with top paddlers there. Ripe has been to China eight times, with several trips associated with celebrating Ping-Pong Diplomacy anniversaries. “It’s incredible that people are still interested in ping pong diplomacy,” she said, adding that “it’s even more important that we carry the torch to the next generation.” The key legacy of diplomacy “is the power a sport like table tennis can play to bring people together,” and the power of people-to-people exchanges to break down barriers and build bridges to understanding, Hoarfrost said. “The next generation is our ping pong diplomats. We need to educate them well so that they get along and solve problems together,” she said, adding that she is hopeful that the table tennis communities in the United States and China will continue to work together to make it better. enhance mutual understanding and benefit the wider bilateral relationship. Hoarfrost said he was surprised at the “many changes that have taken place in China since 1971”. She said the United States and China “have a mutual coexistence,” despite their differences. “If we need each other and we rely on each other,” Hoarfrost said, “there’s more incentive to work together to solve problems.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bignewsnetwork.com/news/271941779/american-ping-pong-diplomat-recounts-china-visit-five-decades-earlier The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos