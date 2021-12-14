Fall Academic All-Big Ten Honorees Announced





• Photo Frame of the Fall 2021 Academic All-Big Ten Honorees ROSEMONT, sick. — The Big Ten Conference Tuesday (December 14) announced its 2021 Academic All-Big Ten teams, with the University of Michigan setting a record of 171 student-athletes on the list, breaking the previous record of 148 set last year. year was achieved, was broken. Criteria for making the Academic All-Big Ten team include being in at least their second academic year at their institution and maintaining a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or greater. The distribution of Michigan student athletes on the list is 19 from hockey, 60 from soccer, 19 from men’s cross country, 15 from women’s cross country, 24 from women’s soccer, 20 from men’s soccer and 14 from volleyball. Michigan had four student athletes with a perfect 4.0 GPA in Elijah Pierre (football), Joel Harrison (men’s soccer), Sarah Bridenstine (women’s football) and Alice Hill (cross country ladies). The conference office also presents the Academic All-Big Ten award in the winter and spring seasons, and the Distinguished Scholar Award at the end of the academic year. Student athletes eligible for the Distinguished Scholar Award must be letter winners in at least their second year in residence at their institution. Eligible student athletes must have achieved a GPA of 3.7 or higher for the current academic year, excluding summer school. Michigan’s 2021 Fall Academic All-Big Ten Team Men’s Cross Country (19)

Tom Brady , Jr., Informatics BSE

Tom Dodd , Sr., Human Movement Sciences MS

John Florence , Jr., Economics

Nick Foster , Jr., Economics

James Gedris , Jr., Business Administration BBA

Anthony Hancock , So., LSA Undeclared

Michael Hancock , So., LSA Undeclared

Cole Johnson , Senior, Mechanical Engineering

Will Landowne , Senior, Environmental Engineering

Joe Meyers , So., Art and Design

Devin Meyrer , Gr., Int Prac IH MH&Subst Abuse MSW

Joost Plaetinck , Gr., Supply Chain Management MSM

It was Raymond , So., Informatics

Austin Remick , Sr., Business Administration BBA

Thomas Shilgalis , Jr., Computer Science

Jack Spamer , So., Engineering

Zach Stewart , So., Sports management

Nick Trevisan , Senior, Computer Science

Colton Yesney , Sr., Film, Television and Media BA & International Studies Women’s Cross Country (15)

Anne Forsyth , Senior, Statistics

Lauren Fulcher , Jr., Information

Amber Gall , Jr., Psychology

Katelynne Hart , So., LSA Undeclared

Alice Hill , Gr., Ecology & Evolutionary Biology MS

Eva Jansohn , Jr., Psychology

Jessi Larson , Sr., Human Movement Sciences

Colleen Megerlea , Jr., Environment

Lucy Pete , So., LSA Undeclared

Aurora Rynda , Sr., Human Movement Sciences

Gabby Swider , Senior, Mechanical Engineering

Samantha Tran , Jr., Human Movement Sciences

Ericka VanderLende , Jr., Applied Exercise Science

Julia Vanitvelt , 5th year, Human Movement Sciences

Kayla Windemuller , Sr., Applied Human Movement Sciences Field hockey (19)

Katie Anderson , Senior, Psychology

Nina Apoola , Jr., Psychology

Katie Begley , Jr., History

Bailey Bowman , Jr., Psychology

Serena Brimacombe , So., Black and white

Katelyn Clarke , So., Black and white

Tina D’Anjolell , Senior, Sports management

Gillian Dumont , So., Business Administration

Rosie Hope , So., Black and white

Kate McLaughlin , So., Black and white

Pilar Oliveros , So., Black and white

Kathryn Peterson , Senior, Neuroscience

Sarah pyrtek , Jr., Biopsychology, Cognition & Neuroscience

Erin Reilly , So., Black and white

Sofia Southami , Sr., International Studies/Economics

Anna Spieker , Sr., Ecology, Evolution and Biodiversity

Lindsey Stagg , So., Black and white

Emma Tamer , Senior, Statistics

Anouk Veen , So., Black and white Football (60)

Lucas Andrigetto , Senior, Economics

Reece Atteberry , So., LSA Undeclared

Christian Bartholomew , So., LSA Undeclared

Luke Buckman , Sr., Communication and Media

Blake Corum , So., LSA Undeclared

Eamonn Dennis , So., LSA Undeclared

Isaiah Gash , So., LSA Undeclared

Joey George , Sr., Business Administration BBA

Jaylen Harrell , So., Sports management

Mathew Harrison , Jr., Business Administration BBA

Brad Hawkins , Gr., Not classified

Ryan Hayes , Senior, Psychology

AJ Henning , So., LSA Undeclared

Matthew Hibner , So., Business Administration BBA

Daxton Hill , Jr., African American and African Studies

Nikhai Hill-Green , So., LSA Undeclared

Christopher Hinton , Jr., Political Science

Danny Hughes , Jr., Communications and Media

Cole hussung , So., LSA Undeclared

Aidan Hutchinson , Sr., Applied Human Movement Sciences

Kris Jenkins , So., LSA Undeclared

Cornelius Johnson , Jr., Communications and Media

Quinten Johnson , Jr., Political Science

Trent Jones , Jr., Creative Writing Literature

Trevor Keegan , Jr., Communications and Media

Caden Kolesar , Jr., Communications and Media

Joshua Luther , Jr., Computer Science

Cade McNamara , Jr., American Culture

Jake Moody , Senior, Sports management

Jordan Morant , So., LSA Undeclared

Mike Morris , Jr., Communications and Media

RJ Moten , So., LSA Undeclared

Kalel Mullings , So., Business Administration BBA

Hunter Neff , Jr., History

Gabe Newburg , Jr., American Culture

Jerome Nichols , So., LSA Undeclared

David Ojabo , Jr., English

Makari Paige , So., LSA Undeclared

Jalen Perry , Jr., Political Science

Jeffrey Lost , So., LSA Undeclared

Elijah Pierre , Gr., Master of Social Work

Brad Robbins , Gr., Not classified

Will Rolapp , So., LSA Undeclared

André Seldon , So., LSA Undeclared

Carter Selzer , 5th year, Human Movement Sciences

Water Smith , Jr., Creative Writing Literature

Jess Speight , Gr., Master of Management

Sam the old man , So., LSA Undeclared

Noah Stewart , So., LSA Undeclared

Andrew Stueber , Gr., Real Estate Program

Greg Tarr , So., LSA Undeclared

Jake Thaw , So., Business Administration BBA

Nico Tiberia , So., History

Matt Torey , Sr., Business Administration BBA

Andrew Vastardis , Gr., Physiology MS

Dan Villaric , So., LSA Undeclared

William Wagner , Jr., Mechanical Engineering

Julius Welschof , Senior, Sociology

Roman Wilson , So., LSA Undeclared

Zak Zinter , So., Sports management Men’s football (20)

Moshtaba Al-Hasnawi , Jr., Human Movement Sciences

Kevin Buca , Senior, Electrical Engineering

Brennan Callow , Jr., Biomedical Engineering

CY Cheng , Senior, Business Administration

Declan Gaffney , Sr., Communication & Media

Joel Harrison , Gr., Technical Informatics

Jens Hoff , So., LSA Undeclared

Cameron Martin , Jr., Economics

Daniel Massey , So., LSA Undeclared

Umar Farouk Osman , Gr., Sports management

Harry Pithers , Jr., Sports Management

Christian Pulselli , Jr., Human Movement Sciences

Evan Rasmussen , Jr., Information

Inaki Rodriguez , Jr., Human Movement Sciences

What a Rogers , So., LSA Undeclared

Messenger Saul , So., LSA Undeclared

Ryan Schultz , Jr., Business Administration

Ethan Wood , So., Business Administration

Marc ybarra , 5th year, Business Administration

Mohammed Zakyic , 5th year, Economics Women’s football (24)

Skylar Anderson , Senior, International Studies

Sammi Atterbury , Senior, Sociology

Hillary Beall , 5th year, Communication and Media

Hannah Blake , Jr., Communications and Media

Lauren Bolte , So., LSA Undeclared

Lauren Brideau , Jr., Industrial & Operations Engineering

Sarah Bridenstine , So., LSA Undeclared

Claire Dawson , Jr., Industrial & Operations Engineering

Lily Farkas , Jr., International Studies

Abigail Finn , So., LSA Undeclared

Meredith Haakenson , Sr., Biopsychology, Cognition & Neuroscience

Janiece Joyner , Senior, Computer Science

Kacey Lawrence , So., LSA Undeclared

Emily Leyson , Jr., Nursing BS Fresh

Raleigh Loughman , Sr., Business Administration BBA

Katherine McElroy , Jr., Business Administration BBA

Izzy Nino , 5th year, Biopsychology, Cognition & Neuroscience

Emilee Ray , So., LSA Undeclared

Jayde Riviere , Jr., Human Movement Sciences

Sydney Shepherd , Senior, Public health

Stephanie Sparkowski , So., Civil Engineering

Sarah Stratigakis , 5th year, Sports management

Dani Wolfe , Jr., Elementary Education

Sammi Woods , So., LSA Undeclared Volleyball (14)

Amber Beals , Jr., Applied Exercise Science

Maddie Dowd , Jr., data science

Hannah Grant , So., Psychology

Brooke Humphrey , So., Black and white

Scottee Johnson , So., Black and white

Paige Jones , Senior, Sports management

Jenni Liu , Jr., Biomedical Engineering

Malinowski Abbey , Sr., Communication and Media

Jess Mruzik , So., Applied Exercise Science

Kendall Murray , So., Black and white

Grace Persson , Sr., Human Movement Sciences

May Pertofsky , Jr., General Studies

Jess Robinson , Jr., Public Policy

Lizzie Sadilek , Senior, Biology, Health & Society

