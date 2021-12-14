Sports
Fall Academic All-Big Ten Honorees Announced
• Photo Frame of the Fall 2021 Academic All-Big Ten Honorees
ROSEMONT, sick. — The Big Ten Conference Tuesday (December 14) announced its 2021 Academic All-Big Ten teams, with the University of Michigan setting a record of 171 student-athletes on the list, breaking the previous record of 148 set last year. year was achieved, was broken.
Criteria for making the Academic All-Big Ten team include being in at least their second academic year at their institution and maintaining a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or greater.
The distribution of Michigan student athletes on the list is 19 from hockey, 60 from soccer, 19 from men’s cross country, 15 from women’s cross country, 24 from women’s soccer, 20 from men’s soccer and 14 from volleyball.
Michigan had four student athletes with a perfect 4.0 GPA in Elijah Pierre (football), Joel Harrison (men’s soccer), Sarah Bridenstine (women’s football) and Alice Hill (cross country ladies).
The conference office also presents the Academic All-Big Ten award in the winter and spring seasons, and the Distinguished Scholar Award at the end of the academic year. Student athletes eligible for the Distinguished Scholar Award must be letter winners in at least their second year in residence at their institution. Eligible student athletes must have achieved a GPA of 3.7 or higher for the current academic year, excluding summer school.
Michigan’s 2021 Fall Academic All-Big Ten Team
Men’s Cross Country (19)
Tom Brady, Jr., Informatics BSE
Tom Dodd, Sr., Human Movement Sciences MS
John Florence, Jr., Economics
Nick Foster, Jr., Economics
James Gedris, Jr., Business Administration BBA
Anthony Hancock, So., LSA Undeclared
Michael Hancock, So., LSA Undeclared
Cole Johnson, Senior, Mechanical Engineering
Will Landowne, Senior, Environmental Engineering
Joe Meyers, So., Art and Design
Devin Meyrer, Gr., Int Prac IH MH&Subst Abuse MSW
Joost Plaetinck, Gr., Supply Chain Management MSM
It was Raymond, So., Informatics
Austin Remick, Sr., Business Administration BBA
Thomas Shilgalis, Jr., Computer Science
Jack Spamer, So., Engineering
Zach Stewart, So., Sports management
Nick Trevisan, Senior, Computer Science
Colton Yesney, Sr., Film, Television and Media BA & International Studies
Women’s Cross Country (15)
Anne Forsyth, Senior, Statistics
Lauren Fulcher, Jr., Information
Amber Gall, Jr., Psychology
Katelynne Hart, So., LSA Undeclared
Alice Hill, Gr., Ecology & Evolutionary Biology MS
Eva Jansohn, Jr., Psychology
Jessi Larson, Sr., Human Movement Sciences
Colleen Megerlea, Jr., Environment
Lucy Pete, So., LSA Undeclared
Aurora Rynda, Sr., Human Movement Sciences
Gabby Swider, Senior, Mechanical Engineering
Samantha Tran, Jr., Human Movement Sciences
Ericka VanderLende, Jr., Applied Exercise Science
Julia Vanitvelt, 5th year, Human Movement Sciences
Kayla Windemuller, Sr., Applied Human Movement Sciences
Field hockey (19)
Katie Anderson, Senior, Psychology
Nina Apoola, Jr., Psychology
Katie Begley, Jr., History
Bailey Bowman, Jr., Psychology
Serena Brimacombe, So., Black and white
Katelyn Clarke, So., Black and white
Tina D’Anjolell, Senior, Sports management
Gillian Dumont, So., Business Administration
Rosie Hope, So., Black and white
Kate McLaughlin, So., Black and white
Pilar Oliveros, So., Black and white
Kathryn Peterson, Senior, Neuroscience
Sarah pyrtek, Jr., Biopsychology, Cognition & Neuroscience
Erin Reilly, So., Black and white
Sofia Southami, Sr., International Studies/Economics
Anna Spieker, Sr., Ecology, Evolution and Biodiversity
Lindsey Stagg, So., Black and white
Emma Tamer, Senior, Statistics
Anouk Veen, So., Black and white
Football (60)
Lucas Andrigetto, Senior, Economics
Reece Atteberry, So., LSA Undeclared
Christian Bartholomew, So., LSA Undeclared
Luke Buckman, Sr., Communication and Media
Blake Corum, So., LSA Undeclared
Eamonn Dennis, So., LSA Undeclared
Isaiah Gash, So., LSA Undeclared
Joey George, Sr., Business Administration BBA
Jaylen Harrell, So., Sports management
Mathew Harrison, Jr., Business Administration BBA
Brad Hawkins , Gr., Not classified
Ryan Hayes, Senior, Psychology
AJ Henning, So., LSA Undeclared
Matthew Hibner, So., Business Administration BBA
Daxton Hill, Jr., African American and African Studies
Nikhai Hill-Green, So., LSA Undeclared
Christopher Hinton, Jr., Political Science
Danny Hughes, Jr., Communications and Media
Cole hussung, So., LSA Undeclared
Aidan Hutchinson, Sr., Applied Human Movement Sciences
Kris Jenkins, So., LSA Undeclared
Cornelius Johnson, Jr., Communications and Media
Quinten Johnson, Jr., Political Science
Trent Jones, Jr., Creative Writing Literature
Trevor Keegan, Jr., Communications and Media
Caden Kolesar, Jr., Communications and Media
Joshua Luther, Jr., Computer Science
Cade McNamara, Jr., American Culture
Jake Moody, Senior, Sports management
Jordan Morant, So., LSA Undeclared
Mike Morris, Jr., Communications and Media
RJ Moten, So., LSA Undeclared
Kalel Mullings, So., Business Administration BBA
Hunter Neff, Jr., History
Gabe Newburg, Jr., American Culture
Jerome Nichols, So., LSA Undeclared
David Ojabo, Jr., English
Makari Paige, So., LSA Undeclared
Jalen Perry, Jr., Political Science
Jeffrey Lost, So., LSA Undeclared
Elijah Pierre, Gr., Master of Social Work
Brad Robbins, Gr., Not classified
Will Rolapp, So., LSA Undeclared
André Seldon, So., LSA Undeclared
Carter Selzer, 5th year, Human Movement Sciences
Water Smith, Jr., Creative Writing Literature
Jess Speight, Gr., Master of Management
Sam the old man, So., LSA Undeclared
Noah Stewart, So., LSA Undeclared
Andrew Stueber, Gr., Real Estate Program
Greg Tarr, So., LSA Undeclared
Jake Thaw, So., Business Administration BBA
Nico Tiberia, So., History
Matt Torey, Sr., Business Administration BBA
Andrew Vastardis, Gr., Physiology MS
Dan Villaric, So., LSA Undeclared
William Wagner, Jr., Mechanical Engineering
Julius Welschof, Senior, Sociology
Roman Wilson, So., LSA Undeclared
Zak Zinter, So., Sports management
Men’s football (20)
Moshtaba Al-Hasnawi, Jr., Human Movement Sciences
Kevin Buca, Senior, Electrical Engineering
Brennan Callow, Jr., Biomedical Engineering
CY Cheng, Senior, Business Administration
Declan Gaffney, Sr., Communication & Media
Joel Harrison, Gr., Technical Informatics
Jens Hoff, So., LSA Undeclared
Cameron Martin, Jr., Economics
Daniel Massey, So., LSA Undeclared
Umar Farouk Osman, Gr., Sports management
Harry Pithers, Jr., Sports Management
Christian Pulselli, Jr., Human Movement Sciences
Evan Rasmussen, Jr., Information
Inaki Rodriguez, Jr., Human Movement Sciences
What a Rogers, So., LSA Undeclared
Messenger Saul, So., LSA Undeclared
Ryan Schultz, Jr., Business Administration
Ethan Wood, So., Business Administration
Marc ybarra, 5th year, Business Administration
Mohammed Zakyic, 5th year, Economics
Women’s football (24)
Skylar Anderson, Senior, International Studies
Sammi Atterbury, Senior, Sociology
Hillary Beall, 5th year, Communication and Media
Hannah Blake, Jr., Communications and Media
Lauren Bolte, So., LSA Undeclared
Lauren Brideau, Jr., Industrial & Operations Engineering
Sarah Bridenstine, So., LSA Undeclared
Claire Dawson, Jr., Industrial & Operations Engineering
Lily Farkas, Jr., International Studies
Abigail Finn, So., LSA Undeclared
Meredith Haakenson, Sr., Biopsychology, Cognition & Neuroscience
Janiece Joyner, Senior, Computer Science
Kacey Lawrence, So., LSA Undeclared
Emily Leyson, Jr., Nursing BS Fresh
Raleigh Loughman, Sr., Business Administration BBA
Katherine McElroy, Jr., Business Administration BBA
Izzy Nino, 5th year, Biopsychology, Cognition & Neuroscience
Emilee Ray, So., LSA Undeclared
Jayde Riviere, Jr., Human Movement Sciences
Sydney Shepherd, Senior, Public health
Stephanie Sparkowski, So., Civil Engineering
Sarah Stratigakis, 5th year, Sports management
Dani Wolfe, Jr., Elementary Education
Sammi Woods, So., LSA Undeclared
Volleyball (14)
Amber Beals, Jr., Applied Exercise Science
Maddie Dowd, Jr., data science
Hannah Grant, So., Psychology
Brooke Humphrey, So., Black and white
Scottee Johnson, So., Black and white
Paige Jones, Senior, Sports management
Jenni Liu, Jr., Biomedical Engineering
Malinowski Abbey, Sr., Communication and Media
Jess Mruzik, So., Applied Exercise Science
Kendall Murray, So., Black and white
Grace Persson, Sr., Human Movement Sciences
May Pertofsky, Jr., General Studies
Jess Robinson, Jr., Public Policy
Lizzie Sadilek, Senior, Biology, Health & Society
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
