West Indies cricket – Stabroek News

This is far from the most auspicious time to lay the slander of their cricket before the people of the Caribbean. On the other hand, given the seemingly incurable love affair that Caribbean people have developed for the game, it’s questionable whether the option to just forget about cricket and get on with the rest of our lives is the most practical one.

It is not, it is thought, especially when most of us are likely to respond to indifference to the state of our game by claiming that cricket is in fact an intrinsic part of our lives and that it would be rude to say the least turning our backs on the game at a time when it seems to need us most.

As one of CLR James Beyond a Boundary’s many reviews points out, what has happened within the borders of Caribbean cricket over the years has profoundly affected our social existence beyond those borders. Therefore, as painful as it may be, we cannot avoid the responsibility of accepting the prevailing painful truths related to where Caribbean cricket is located.

We have never been able to separate our emotional selves from the game. That tendency can easily become a nuisance in circumstances where we need to fry bigger fish.

The addiction is understandable. Not so many moons ago, our cricket had served the same purpose as China’s prized set, one of the few possessions of value, something to shout about in an otherwise impoverished home. There was a time when, even when poverty and destruction had become the spectacles through which the developed world viewed us, the Caribbean’s steady ascendancy in the cricket arena, particularly in the 1980s, earned us a coveted piece of international headlines, while our boys emphatically changed the balance of global recognition by offering performances on the playing field that made us count in the bigger scheme of things.

Fast forward. Much of the rest of the cricketing world has upped their game. We have gone backwards. In a little over a decade and a bit, we’ve backtracked, relentlessly relegated. Our die-hards have been thoroughly deflated. Our performances leave us nothing important to crow about. Some of us have embarked on intricate intellectual pilgrimages in search of a justification for the decline of our crickets, refusing, even after the truth had long held them rigidly stared, that in all sorts of ways we simply didn’t have what we needed. was to get to the top of the pile and stay there. Our passion for the game as Caribbean people just wouldn’t allow us to accept that, outside of cricket, in the wider system of things, what goes around comes around.

Searches of the kind that our die-hards started out often yield the kinds of tall tales rooted in the dimension of fantasy that rests in our Caribbean storytelling culture. This tendency is especially manifested in circumstances where formidable psychological barriers have been erected to deny access by naked truth. So it has, to a large extent, been at times with our search for the reasons for our decline in cricket.

The real value of cricket to the Caribbean was the role it had played in enabling us to parade what we saw as a legitimate claim to be equal to those who see their way of life as superior. It was the only legitimacy that allowed us to be a prerogative. Cricket had allowed us to create fanciful images of who we are that extended beyond the game itself. You lose that and emotionally you lose a lot in any case.

The decline of Caribbean crickets on the field has been deeper, if only because it represents a broader sense of a loss of place at that aforementioned table of rights. What is left for us to transmit an authentic sound on a world stage?

It is therefore very understandable that we (at least some of us) have taken the loss of our cricketing prowess hard. It turned out that we were prepared to take into account a possible rapid rejuvenation. As is now abundantly clear, that is not going to happen.

Coming to terms with the reality that in cricket terms we are simply no longer in the frame was a bitter pill to swallow for die-hard Caribbean cricket fans. There is something about the Caribbean emotional psyche that makes it hard to silence. Fortunately, there are others of us who find at least some measure of emotional exhalation in holding on to the region’s heyday, glorious cricket days, symbolized, especially in the 1980s era and a little beyond, when betting was invariably on a whitewash, whenever England ran into our boys, at home or away. Those were, of course, the days of lightning fast and explosive percussion, the spectacular rise of that blend of excellence and genius that manifested itself in the playing of the likes of Viv Richards, Brian Lara, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Curtly Ambrose, Courtney Walsh, the late Malcolm Marshall et al. and the various others, when we measure that array of talent by what is obtained today that the emotional chickens have come home to stoke.

It is not, one feels, coincidental that many, perhaps most of our hitherto die-hard disciples of the regional game have not batted a wink at what are, in fact, two signal nodes of recent embarrassment in the regional game, first, a string of appearances in the recently concluded T-20 World Cup that were sufficiently inept to show that our team simply didn’t belong in the competition in the first place; then there was the scornful dismissal of our obviously under-talented regional test team at the hands of Sri Lanka, the final humiliation underscoring the reality that whoever or whatever is piloting the ship as far as a hoped-for performance renaissance, our cricket is not going anywhere anytime soon in its quest for a state that resembles redemption.

Sadly, it wasn’t just that loss of excellence in our game that used to evoke such admiration, colorful authorship, and enlightening intellectual discourse that the Caribbean has been robbed of for its complete loss of place in the global cricket pecking order. In that respect we can at least hark back to the glory days of the teams and perhaps take comfort in the saying that what goes around, comes around. The question that lingers eerily, however, is whether Caribbean people, who are preoccupied with those other parts of a demanding agenda that have to do with their overall existence, are currently equipped to make further emotional investments in the challenge that is inherent. will take the effort to rejuvenate their faith in our cricket.