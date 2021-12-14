Sports
Roster update of players leaving and joining Rams after hiring Jay Norvell
Off-season, Colorado’s state football schedule is changing.
Steve Addazio has been fired as coach and the Rams hired Jay Norvell of Nevada to replace him as head coach.
With a change of coach, the extra year of COVID eligibility and one free transfer for players all in the mix, there will be a lot of movement in the rosters at CSU and around college football.
In addition, teams can sign up to seven transfers in addition to the usual 25 new stock players per year to make up for transfers that leave the program.
There will be a lot of movement at CSU before the 2022 season starts.
CSU Football Coaching Tracker: Which Assistant Coaches Join Norvell’s Staff?
This tracker will track who is coming and who is going during the low season.
Money Transfers to CSU
Avery Morrow: The 5-foot-11, 215-pound running back in Nevada will join the Rams. A total of 19 games with the Wolf Pack, he has 25 carries for 210 yards and two touchdowns. Morrow, a former three-star recruit from Washington, lined up to start next season for Nevada. He has three seasons to go.
Dontae keys: The 6-foot-4,300-pound offensive lineman played in all 12 games in 2021 at Florida International. He played in 16 matches for the FIU in the past two seasons. Before that, Keys played in 29 games (with 21 starts) with North Carolina A&T during three seasons. He has one more season to qualify.
Gray Davis: The 6-foot-4, 300-pound offensive lineman has appeared in 37 career games over four seasons in Nevada. He has one season to play with the Rams.
Dante Bivens: The 6-foot-4, 324-pound offensive lineman will transfer from Tulsa, where he played in 33 games in four seasons. He has one more season to qualify. Bivens played both left and right guard.
Peter Montini: The 6-foot, 225-pound Montini has appeared in 17 games over two seasons in Nevada.
Trevyn Heil: The offensive lineman, six feet tall, 280 pounds, wore a red shirt as a freshman in Nevada in 2021. Heil, a former three-star Colorado recruit, attended Grandview High School in Aurora. Still has four years of eligibility. His brother, Brycen, is also expected to participate. Brycen is a defensive lineman in Northern Colorado.
Who is leaving CSU?
These players have entered the transfer portal. A reminder that entering the portal is not binding and players are allowed to return (although it is quite rare).
Linwood Crump: The 6-foot, 180-pound cornerback transferred to CSU ahead of Temple’s 2021 season. He missed the 2021 season due to injury. He would have been a starter in 2021 but now says he will play his final year of eligibility elsewhere without playing for the Rams.
Brian Polendey: The 6-foot-5, 260-pound tight end spent the last two seasons at CSU after moving from Miami. He played in 15 games for the Rams, mostly as a blocking tight end, and had no catch. Polendey has one season left to qualify.
Marcus McElroy: The 6-foot, 230-pound running back left the CSU football schedule four games into the 2021 season (to keep the season like a red shirt). He had 181 rushing attempts, 755 yards (4.2 yards per carry) and six touchdowns in his career at CSU. McElroy recently committed to McNeese State, but then resigned after a coaching change. He has one more season to qualify.
Ellison Hubbard: The 6-foot-2, 290-pound defensive linemanleft the CSU football schedule four games into the 2021 season (to keep the season like a red shirt). In 45 career games at CSU, Hubbard had 96 tackles, 16.5 tackles for losses and 10.5 sacks. He recently committed to Sam Houston State and has one season left to qualify.
Kyjuan Herdon: The 5-foot-9, 185-pound recipient has entered the portal. He originally signed with CSU as a running back. The freshman in the red shirt has not appeared in any game at CSU.
Jonah O’Brien: The 6-foot-4, 210-pound quarterback spent the last two seasons at CSU, but never appeared in a game. He previously spent a season with Eastern Illinois. He still has three years to qualify.
Track CSU Recruitment
Tracking recruits during a normal season is shaky. It really gets crazy during a coaching change. Some players cancel their commitments, others don’t keep their offers from the new staff. Here’s a look at what we officially know about recruits.
This list is fluid and will change often this week with the opening of the early signing period on December 15th.
Committed to CSU under Norvell
Brayden Fowler Nicolosi:The 6-foot-3, 200-pound quarterback was originally committed to Nevada and then transferred to CSU hiring Norvell. Rated a three-star recruit from Aledo High School (Texas) by 247Sports, he also has offers from Arizona, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, and Toledo, among others. He completed 67% of his passes as a senior for 2,051 yards, 32 touchdowns, and five interceptions.
Justus Ross Simmons:The 6-foot-2.5, 215-pound recipient of Inglewood High School in California was formerly committed to Nevada and then attended CSU. He has been rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports.
Louis Brown: The 180-pound recipient was originally destined for Nevada before transferring to CSU after Norvell’s appointment. He is from Inglewood High School in California, teammate with CSU committing Ross-Simmons. Brown is rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports.
Marshon Oxley: The 6-foot-3, 215-pound linebacker is the third from Inglewood High School (California) to end their dedication to Norvell and CSU. Oxley was originally dedicated to the state of San Diego. Rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports, he also has offers from Colorado, Michigan State, and Kansas, among others.
Jordan Williams: The 6-foot-7 wide receiver from St. Paul High School in Sante Fe Springs, California had 645 receiving yards on 35 catches in eight games as a senior. He caught eight touchdowns.
Corey Lambert, Jr.: The 6-foot-1, 195-pound safety was originally destined for Norvell and Nevada, but switched to CSU after Norvell’s hire. He has been rated a three-star recruit by Brother Martin’s 247Sports in New Orleans. Lambert also has offers from the likes of Illinois, Duke and Memphis.
Aaron Karas: The 6-foot-5, 310-pound offensive tackle from Colorado’s Pomona High School was originally committed to Nevada, but turned to CSU. He has been rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports.
Ky Oday, Jr.: The 5A Champion Cherry Creek High School recipient originally committed under Addazio, but tweeted over the weekend that he will be an Aries. He has been rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports. Oday had 31 catches for 578 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior. He also scored two TDs off kick returns.
Brady Radz: The long-snapper of 5A champion Cherry Creek High School has committed to CSU.
Trey Balsbaugh: Bishop Gorman’s kicker/punter in Las Vegas flipped to CSU with Norvell’s rent.
Committed under Addazio
Here is a list of the players committed to CSU when Addazio was fired. Several have officially canceled their commitments, while the status of some is unclear at this time. Dissolutions can go either way, with players choosing to take another route or the new staff deciding not to sign the player.
There should be more clarity about these players this week.
