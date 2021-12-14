Tennis analyst highlights challenges Rafael Nadal will face when he returns





It may take Rafael Nadal some time to find his rhythm again as he returns from his long injury layoff, with former world champion Alex Corretja saying he is concerned about the “extra half second” the world number 6 will need to to get to the ball. Nadal hasn’t batted out of anger since the Washington Open in August, when he aggravated a knee injury and was forced to withdraw from the US Open and end his 2021 campaign early. He will begin his comeback this week at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship exhibition in Abu Dhabi before heading to Australia for the season-opening Grand Slam. However, Eurosport pundit Corretja expressed some concerns ahead of his return. “What worries me most about Rafa’s recovery is his movements,” the Spaniard told Eurosport. “His mobility on the pitch, his intensity, the way he’s going to move, the way he’s going to do the props when he hits the ball. “If he moves well and is well supported to hit his backhand and arrives perfectly to play and dominate with his parallel forehand, Rafa is almost impossible to beat. The problem is how he gets to that ball so he can be well supported and hit well. “The extra half second he needs today is what worries me the most. For the rest, I think it’s just a matter of time before he picks up some rhythm.” Are #MWTC week! 👍#MakeWayForTheBest @Rafael Nadal pic.twitter.com/AVIYRRtuOm World Tennis Championships Mubadala (@MubadalaWTC) December 12, 2021 Nadal’s first game in Abu Dhabi takes place on Friday when he takes on winner Andy Murray against Dominic Thiem in the quarter-finals. But for Corretja, it’s all about getting matches under his belt for the Australian Open as time on the pitch will help him get his rhythm back. “He’s going to the Australian Open and when you haven’t played for so long, these players are so good that they win a lot of games, but your body isn’t used to it and you get other pain in the shoulder or back. ,” he said. “He has to pick up the rhythm during the tournament. Rafa is already good enough to prepare for the first week of the Grand Slam. He may have thought not before, but his tennis level and his physique require him to find a good rhythm during the first week of a Grand Slam.” < class="stick_ad"/> < class="stick_ad"/>

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tennis365.com/tennis-news/tennis-analyst-highlights-challenges-rafael-nadal-faces/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos