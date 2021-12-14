High school hockey all stars

Hannah Merritt wants to study medicine and become a general surgeon. In her final season, the standout Shenendehowa delivered a clinic in team play.

As a midfielder should be, she has a great vision of the field and is just the real team player, said Shenendehowa coach Shawn Eggleston.

Merritt’s main focus this season has been to be as much of a team player as I can be, she said. Really focusing on, when is the best chance for me to pass or when is the best chance for me to dribble.

She finished second to Shenendehowa with five goals and 12 assists.

But Eggleston said her assists off the field were just as valuable, if not more so, than her in-game assists. Merritt’s focus and competitive mentality on the field helped improve the rest of the team’s play.

Even when the temptation was there to slack off, or if we had long weeks, she just gave 100 percent, Eggleston said.

As a senior, I wanted to be an emotional role model for the younger girls, Merritt said.





When she was a freshman, the seniors helped her improve her game, and she wanted to prepay.

I loved to ask questions because I always wanted to get better, and I just wanted to be what they were to me to the people who are younger than me now, she said.

In particular, Merritt worked with her teammates to get rid of their mistakes and boost their confidence to help them improve.

Her efforts were rewarded. After a heavy loss to Guilderland early in the season, Merritt helped the Lady Plainsmen refocus and win. Shenendehowa was only stopped in the Class A Championship game, losing 1-0 to Section XI’s Northport.

But Merritt, who will be playing hockey and pre-med at Davidson, left it all on the field.

I don’t think many kids necessarily understand what that really means, Eggleston said, but Hannah does.

first team

Forward

Emma McCart, Jr., Hoosick Falls: McCart scored many of the Panthers’ goals in their build-up to the state championship game, counting both goals in their 2-0 win over North Salem and the only goal in a 6-1 loss in the Class C state final.

Jillian Willis, Jr., South Glens Falls: Willis, a team captain and roster of the New York state team, led South Glens Falls to an undefeated Foothills Council championship before falling to Burnt Hills in the Class B final. She scored her 100th career goal in a 3–0 win over Scotia-Glenville.

Kendall Eggleston, Senior, Shenendehowa: Eggleston, a four-year starter for the Lady Plainsmen, led the team in both goals (16) and assists (14). She was an important part in their attacking penalty corners. Another roster of the state team, Eggleston, will play at Division II East Stroudsburg University next fall.

midfield

Hannah Merritt, Senior, Shenendehowa: A first-team selection last year, this year’s Athlete of the Year was the backbone of the Lady Plainsmen. She stood out on both sides of the ball, finishing with five goals and 12 assists. Merritt will play at Davidson College in the fall.

Chelsea King, Senior, Guilderland: King broke the school record for most goals in a season in program history with 16, nine of which were game winners. She also had eight assists and is the second Guldenland player to win the state team honors. (Sophie Sericolo was the first, in 2019.)

Olivia Geniti, Sr., Brunswick; The future University of Maine freshman and state team roster scored a state record eight goals in the Section II Class B quarterfinals, leading Scotia to a 12-1 win over Glens Falls. She finished with 35 goals on the season.

Grace Todd, Senior, Burnt Hills: Todd was an integral part of the Spartans state championship team, scoring the only goal in the Class B sectional overall win over South Glens Falls and helping to seal South Glens Falls standout Jillian Willis. She is another roster of the state team and will play in Cortland.

Defense

Caroline Kogut, so, burnt hills: Scored one of two goals in the Burnt Hills Championship win over Garden City on a penalty stroke. She also added three assists in the Section II Class B semifinal victory.

Amelia Landry, Senior, Burnt Hills: Another key part of the Spartan defense, Landry helped control the center in the state final. She scored three goals (all angles) for the first time in her four years on varsity in Burnt Hills 21st consecutive Section II championship win. Landry will be next to play at Swarthmore.

Lauren Shanahan, Senior, Shenendehowa: Shanahan led a unit that allowed only eight goals all season, but she also caused some fouls by scoring seven goals, all on penalty corners. She also added seven assists. Shanahan is going to play lacrosse at Clarkson.

goalkeeper

Davin Testo, Senior, Shaker: The state team’s lone goalkeeper, Testo, plays next at New Paltz. The co-captain consistently kept the Blue Bison competitive, racking up 46 saves in a game against Shenendehowa, and is known for being a hard worker.

Coach of the Year

Kelly Vrooman, Burnt Hills: Vrooman played in the Burnt Hills first championship team in 1987. More than 30 years later, she led the Spartans (19-3) to another state title and built a balanced team that performed at the highest level. Vrooman’s program also has nine straight Section II titles.

second team

Forward

Lyric Kriner, Sr., Hoosick Falls

Kalena Eaton, Senior, Johnstown

Dani Hand, Jr., Queensbury

Aubrey Ide, Jr., Saratoga

midfield

Lillian Willis, Fr., South Glens Falls

Mary Kate McPhee, Jr., Salem

Molly Pochobradsky, Sr., Burnt Hills

Defense

Anna Deboom, Jr., Guilderland

Teagan Kelly, Sr., Saratoga

Maia Morales, So., Gloversville

goalkeeper

Maile Wargacki, Jr., Columbia