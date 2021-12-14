First TOPS athlete list for 2024 Olympic Games in Paris





TOPS Athlete List: The first list of TOPS athletes for the 2024 Paris Olympics was finalized at a meeting of the Mission Olympic Cell of the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on December 13, 2021. The list includes 148 athletes, including 20 new names from seven Olympic disciplines and six Paralympic disciplines. The athletes designated for support under the Target Olympic Podium belong to a variety of sports disciples, including shooting, weightlifting, wrestling, sailing, swimming, sailing, cycling and table tennis. The list also includes Para athletes from para sports including Athletics, Badminton, Swimming, Archery, Shooting and Table Tennis. The list of TOPS athletes from the sport disciplines Athletics, Archery, Badminton, Golf, Gymnastics, Judo, Boxing, Rowing, Tennis, Fennis and Equestrian will be finalized in a meeting later this month. The Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) meeting marks the formal start of planning and preparation for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. About seven athletes have been elevated from the Khelo India Scheme and are among the new inductees in the TOPS athlete list. Mission Olympic Cell The recently reconstituted Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) includes seven former athletes as new members. The Olympic cell has made suggestions for preparations for the Paris Olympics to allow India to build on the gains made at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, when it won 7 medals, including one gold medal. The MOC now meets every two weeks to make plans for the next Olympic Games. First TOPS Athlete List- To shoot – Core group: Divyansh Singh Panwar, Aishwary PratapTomar, Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma, ElavenilValarivan, AnjumMoudgil, Manu Bhaker and RahiSarnobatVijayveer Sidhu. Development group: YasahwiniDeswal and Chinki Yadav, Niraj Kumar, Sartaj Singh Tiwana, Dhanush Srikanth, ShahuTushar Mane, Hriday Hazarika, RudrankkshBalasahebPatil, ParthMakhija, Anish Bhanwala, Adarsh, Saranjo, Grainjo, Shiwalb, Singh, Saravant , N Gaayathri, Sunidhi Chauhan, Nishchal, AyushiPodder, Shreya Agarwal, ShriyankaSadarangi, ZeenaKhitta, Abhindnya Ashok Patil, Tejaswini, Esha Singh, Rhythm Sangwan, Kirti Gupta, Manisha Khorwatt, Karshanake Singh Swapnil, An Suresh. wrestle – Core group: Ravi Kumar, BajrangPunia, Deepak Punia, VineshPhogat, Anshu Malik and Sonam Malil. Development group: Sunil Kumar, Ravi, Ravinder, GouravBaliyan, Sajan, Sanju Devi, Aman, Aman, Rohit, YashTushir, Sandeep Singh, Deepak, Anirudh Kumar, Arjun Halakurki, Sandeep, Ashu, HanniKumari, Sarita, Nisha, Bhateri and Bipasha. Weightlifting – Core group: Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Mirabai Chanu. Development Group: AchintaSheuli, Soumya Sunil Dalvi, Garud Harshada Sharad, Kolli Varalakshmi PavaniKumari, Mangkhya Boni, R ArockiyaAlish, Sanker Sargar, GogoiSidhanta, CharuPesi, MarkioTario and SorkhaibamBindyarani Devi, and Komdav, Sarg N, Yavvar. table tennis – Core group: A Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, ManikaBatra and Sutirtha Mukherjee, Harmeet Desai and Archana Kamat. Development group: Manav Thakkar, Manush Shah and Ayikha Mukherjee, Payas Jain, SFR Snehit, Swatiska Ghosh, Diya Chitale, Suhana Saini and Sreeja Akula. Swimming – Core group: Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj. (Development group to be included in next meeting). Cycling – Development group: EsowAlben, Keithellakpam Jemsh Singh, Laitonjam Ronaldo Y Rojit Singh and E David Beckham (new inductee). The sailing – Core group: Vishnu Saravanan, Varun Thakkar, KC Ganapathy and Nethra Kumanan. for sports Archery Core Group: Harvinder Singh Athletics: T Mariyappan, Sharad Kumar, Praveen Kumar, Sandeep Chaudhary, Sumit Antil, Sundar Singh Gurjar, Amit Saroha, DevendraJhajharia, Nishad Kumar, Navdeep and Yogesh Kathunia. Badminton: SuhasYathiraj, Krishna Nagar, Pramod Bhagat, Manoj Sarkar, Tarun Dhillon and Parul Parmar. to shoot: Avani Lekhara, Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adana. Swimming: Suyash Yadhav. Table tennis: Bhavina Patel. What is the TOPS scheme? TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) is a flagship program of the Ministry of Sports which was established in September 2014 to assist India’s top athletes. The scheme was initiated by the Ministry of Sports to improve India’s performance in the Olympic and Paralympic Games. The TOPS scheme aims to boost the preparations of these athletes to increase their chances of winning medals in the Olympics. The schedule was revamped in April 2018 to create a technical support team to manage the TOPS athletes and provide a holistic approach. The lists of athletes for the TOPS Core and Development Groups are prepared jointly by the TOPS team and their respective national sports federations. It involved meticulous research, evaluation and projections of the athletes’ performance before being submitted to the MOC for consideration. Background India had concluded its campaign for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with seven medals, including one gold, two silver and four bronze, the highest medal ever in India. India’s previous best medal in the Olympics was six at the 2012 London Olympics.

